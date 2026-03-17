Nigeria Partners Singapore’s ITEEs To Overhaul Tech Education

In a move aimed at overhauling the country’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, and aligning it with global standards, Nigeria has undertaken a strategic partnership with Singapore’s Technical Education System.

The agreement was signed between the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the agency supervising polytechnics and technical colleges in Nigeria and ITE Education Services, the consultancy arm of Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education, during a virtual ceremony linking officials in Abuja and Singapore.

The partnership, facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Education, was designed to further strengthen the capacity of technical institutions across the country through specialised training for instructors, leadership development for administrators, and the introduction of a global benchmarking system for skills training.

Under the agreement, ITEES would support Nigeria with a Train-the-Trainer Programme to improve the pedagogical and assessment skills of instructors from technical institutions nationwide, ensuring that they deliver high-quality technical training that meets international standards. The initiative would also provide leadership training in Singapore for principals and heads of departments from technical institutions across the country.

According to the ministry, the partnership in addition would introduce the Global Excellence Model for Skills Training (GEMSET), a framework that would assess Nigerian TVET institutions against internationally recognised benchmarks across seven key dimensions of technical education excellence. The model was expected to provide a structured pathway for institutional improvement, including the modernisation of training workshops and the alignment of Nigeria’s technical education system with global best practices.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Education Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa, said Singapore’s technical education system had become a global reference point for countries seeking to build highly skilled and competitive workforces. “Singapore’s TVET system has become a global reference point for countries seeking to build highly skilled and competitive workforces,” he said, adding that Nigeria’s collaboration with ITEES would go a long way in accelerating the transformation of the country’s technical education ecosystem.

The Minister added: “Nigeria’s collaboration with ITEES will accelerate the transformation of the country’s technical education ecosystem by strengthening institutional capacity and equipping educators with modern teaching and assessment methodologies.” Alausa further noted that the partnership aligns with the Federal Government’s broader strategy to reposition technical education as a key driver of economic growth, job creation and industrial development.