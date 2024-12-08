Nigeria Partners Pakistan To Boost Food Security

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled plans to collaborate with Pakistan to enhance agricultural productivity and address food security challenges in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Umar Rashida, Principal Information Officer at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, on Sunday.

The partnership was formalized during a courtesy visit by Pakistan’s High Commissioner, Major General (Rtd) Sohail Khan, to Nigeria’s Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, in Abuja.

READ ALSO:

During the meeting, Abdullahi emphasized the importance of fostering stronger agricultural ties between Nigeria and Pakistan, citing shared interests and a long-standing cordial relationship between the two nations.

“Nigeria is ready to partner with all our friends by creating something that would work for the two countries,” Abdullahi stated.

He also noted the need to address critical issues such as climate change and food insecurity, which have negatively impacted Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Abdullahi highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity, a major obstacle to agricultural productivity.

Major General Khan expressed Pakistan’s readiness to support Nigeria by providing expertise and capacity-building opportunities in agriculture.

“We are looking at offering you ways and means through which Nigeria can have their capacity building,” Khan said.

The High Commissioner pointed to Pakistan’s significant achievements in agriculture, noting the country’s global rankings in various agricultural outputs.

Pakistan is the world’s 5th largest producer of cotton, the 4th largest producer of sugar, the 8th largest producer of meat, and the 10th largest producer of rice.

The collaboration will include knowledge transfer in agricultural innovation and research, with Nigerian professionals set to visit Pakistan for hands-on training.

Khan stressed that Pakistan’s success in agriculture positions it as a strategic partner for Nigeria in achieving food security and bolstering its agricultural sector.

The partnership is expected to leverage Pakistan’s expertise in agricultural research, innovation, and capacity-building to help Nigeria overcome its challenges, including climate change and insecurity, while fostering mutual economic benefits.

Share

Please follow and like us: