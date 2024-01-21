Nigeria Paravolleyball Federation Seeks Support For 2024 Paralympics Qualifier

The president of the Nigeria Paravolleyball Federation, Kayode Ladele, has appealed for funding support from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Sports and Corporate Organisations to ensure the successful hosting of the African qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

With barely few days to the commencement of the qualifiers, he expressed that the federation is currently at a 45% readiness level as funding remains at the centre of all necessary arrangements for a colourful event. “Everything that we need in terms of the arrangements is in place. We cannot do it alone.

We need corporate sponsors and organisations to support us in this movement,” Ladele stressed. He lamented the negligence of People With Disabilities (PWDs) in contravention of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on inclusion as he highlighted the significance of para-volleyball as a family-oriented team sport. He added: “So much attention has been given to football in the past. We at the para-volleyball federation are seeking support and help from the government and corporate Nigerians.”

Speaking on the readiness of the National teams (men and women), Ladele revealed that both teams have been in camp for over a week and are in high spirits. He confidently declared, “I can put my money on it that Ni- geria is going to pick up a ticket for the 2024 Paralympic Games.”