Nigeria, others vulnerable over excessive trust in generative AI

A survey, which spanned 1,300 respondents in l0 African and Middle Eastern countries, has revealed that 63 per cent of users are open to sharing their personal information, while an impressive 83 per cent expressed confidence in the accuracy and reliability of these AI tools.

“While the results clearly show that generative AI tools are widely used, they also highlight the need for increased user training and awareness regarding the potential risks associated with this powerful new technology,” says Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 AFRICA. The survey, carried out across South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Mauritius, Morocco, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, revealed that almost two-thirds of users are at ease sharing their personal information with generative AI tools such as ChatGPT. The comfort level in sharing sensitive data varied across countries. For example, in South Africa, only 54 per cent of users were comfortable sharing their personal information with generative AI tools, while in the UAE it was 67 per cent, and in Nigeria, it was 75 per cent.

According to the survey, 83 per cent of users feel confident about the accuracy and reliability of generative AI, showing an excessive level of trust. Collard comments that it is important to encourage critical thinking and be aware of our psychological biases that make us blindly trust content that is synthetically generated. “For example, research shows that people overestimate their abilities to detect deepfakes (Köbis et al., 2021) and in fact perceive AI-synthesized images as more trustworthy than real faces (Nightingale and Farid, 2022)” she said. Upon its introduction in late 2022, ChatGPT revolutionised the way people work. The highly adept chatbot, known for its natural and impeccable English, swiftly won over critics. Business teams discovered they could create marketing campaigns in a matter of minutes instead of hours, and effortlessly generate content in various forms, such as text and images. However, some argue that the world has embraced generative AI too hastily. “The adoption of genAI offers tremendous opportunities for African users and organisations but we also need to consider the associated risks,” says Collard.