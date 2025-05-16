‘Nigeria, Others To Lead In 620tcf Proven Gas Reserves’

Share

As natural gas continues to emerge as cornerstone of Africa’s development agenda, driving industrialisation, electrification and economic growth, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) has enlisted Nigeria, Algeria, Republic of Congo among potential countries to drive Africa’s estimated 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves.

The Secretary General of the Forum, Mohamed Hamel, made this known in his address in preparation for the African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Invest in African Energies – taking place in Cape Town, South Africa later in the year.

He said that the GECF was playing a pivotal role in shaping the continent’s position in the global energy landscape.

Hamel explained that African nations were increasingly seen as key players in the global gas market, with expanding LNG projects and diversified energy sources poised to strengthen Africa’s energy security and economic resilience.

He said: “At the forefront of this shift, the GECF advocates for increased investment and strategic cooperation to unlock Africa’s substantial gas potential, with a focus on monetizing resources responsibly and aligning gas development with the continent’s broader energy transition goals.

“Africa’s gas markets are experiencing rapid growth: Algeria, holding the world’s 10th largest gas reserves, is expanding infrastructure to increase gas exports to Europe, targeting 200 billion cubic meters over the next five years.

“The Republic of Congo is emerging as a regional hub, with the offshore Marine XII gas concession and new LNG export terminals currently under development.

Meanwhile, Nigeria – Africa’s largest gas producer – holds over 200 trillion cubic feet of reserves and is increasing LNG production through the NLNG Train 7 expansion, which will boost output by 35 per cent.

“These nations are at the forefront of transforming Africa into a leading global gas supplier, driving economic growth and energy security across the continent.

“While Africa is home to an estimated 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, a significant portion remains underdeveloped due to infrastructure, financing and regulatory hurdles.”

Hamel, who was being welcomed to the growing lineup of global energy leaders, while representing the world’s leading gas-exporting nations, pointed out that the GECF brought a multilateral perspective to critical discussions on Africa’s natural gas potential, energy security and investment opportunities.

The GECF’s Secretary General is expected to address how regional and international investment can be mobilised to accelerate project development across the value chain, from upstream exploration to midstream infrastructure and downstream utilisation.

