Nigeria, Others To Compete For Best Supporters’ Club –Ladipo

The President General of the Nigerian Football Supporters Club, Rafiu Ladipo, has announced the introduction of competition between all the supporters clubs that are part of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with the announcement of all the winners coming up soon.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Morocco, Ladipo said the ratification of the award already took place in Morocco, and the ceremony will take place in Nigeria in March.

With Nigeria having about six different groups converging in Morocco to support the Super Eagles, the man popularly called PG said he is doing everything within his power to have a united group so as to emerge the winner.

The Association of African Sports Supporters is organising the best supporters club in Africa. And we are taking into consideration the performances of all the various clubs,” he said.

“After this AFCON, the winner will be selected, and the ceremony will take up in late March. “I’ll try to bring everybody (all six groups) together to see if we can fix and be fit for the competition.

We have always been the best in the world in the past, but suddenly we are losing it. “It’s a sad story, and I don’t want to talk about that now. The fact is that we have to resolve to restructure what has been wronged in the past years.

We know what happened, and we don’t want to continue to name names because those who are responsible know how the Supporters Club has been destroyed to this level. “So, we do everything we can to bring all of us back together.”