Nigeria, Others Sign Deal To Transport Large Quantities Of Gas To Europe

Nigeria, Algeria and Niger have signed an agreement to advance the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) and enhance gas supplies to European markets.

The Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline would transport billions of cubic metres of gas 4,128 kilometres from Nigeria through Niger and on to Algeria.

From there the gas could be pumped through the undersea Mediterranean pipeline Transmed to Italy, or loaded onto liquefied natural gas tankers for export.

Representatives of the three countries at a meeting for the project in Algiers, the Algerian capital, signed the agreements aimed at accelerating the development of a vast natural gas pipeline toward Europe.

The agreement sources said included “an update of the feasibility study” and other issues, including non-disclosure agreements among their state energy companies.

The sources further said the deal involved energy companies from the three companies.

According to them, the implementation of the project became demanding given a surge in gas demand globally and its skyrocketing prices caused by the Russian/Ukraine war, which started in February 2022.

