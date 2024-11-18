‘Nigeria, Others Should Expedite Action On ECO’

Share

The Chief Executive, National Petroleum Authority, Ghana, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has urged Nigeria, Ghana and other West African countries to work towards achieving the common currency called the ECO.

He advised them to ignore their reservations about the modalities of commencing the ECO. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, he urged the West African countries to expedite action on the common currency.

The ECO is a proposed common currency for West Africa, specifically for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The initiative aims to promote economic integration and stability among the 15 member states, which include countries like Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal.

The ECO is expected to replace the West African CFA franc, which is currently used by eight countries in the region, and will be managed by the West African Central Bank.

The implementation of the ECO has been delayed several times, but the ECOWAS Commission said it is committed to launching it by 2027. Abdul-Hamid, who is also a former Minister for Information, Ghana, stated that achieving ECO would be beneficial to Nigeria, Ghana and other West African countries.

According to him, achieving the common currency will strengthen the currency and economy of West African countries.

He noted that they would no longer depend on dollars for financial transactions but that they can conduct transactions among member countries with ECO, which he said would reduce the demand for dollars and the attendant pressure on their individual currencies.

He said: “For a very long time, ECOWAS has been saying that they call convergence criteria. They say that all West African countries must meet a certain convergence criteria i.e. we must have a certain level of inflation, bank rate etc to be able to collaborate.

If you keep on this target, there is no way you will ever realize this ECO which is the name of the currency that they proposed.

