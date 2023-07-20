Nigeria, Others Should Address Gas Emission –IEA

The International Energy Agency has said there is a strong need for Nigeria and other gas-producing countries to address emissions from gas supplies. It stated that natural gas would play a major role in the world’s energy markets.

The Executive Director, IEA, Fatih Birol, spoke during the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference, which was held in Tokyo, Japan. According to the re- port sighted by New Telegraph yesterday, Birol said natural gas would still be needed as the world transitions to cleaner energy sources, but stakeholders must clean up emissions to meet global climate goals.

He said: “Gas has a long-term role to play in the global energy markets, however, there is a strong need to cut emissions from gas supply. “The challenge is how to balance the near-term needs for additional gas supply when the global markets are volatile, with the longer-term need of reaching our climate goals.”