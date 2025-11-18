Nigeria, Others Receive $21.57bn For Clean Energy

Nigeria and some other developing countries have received $21.57 billion for clean energy development. This is an increase from $12.14 billion they received in 2015, according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which revealed that global financial flows to developing countries, including Nigeria, for clean energy projects have surged to $21.57 billion.

This was contained in a newly released Yearbook of Global Climate Action 2025, titled “Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action.”

The UNFCCC, however, warned that despite this progress, funding remains unevenly distributed, with a concentration of investments in only a handful of countries, leaving many developing nations struggling to access climate finance and clean technologies.

It said: “Financial flows to developing countries for clean energy reached $21.57 billion, up from $12.14 billion in 2015, but remain concentrated in a few countries. Universal access by 2030 requires not just technology deployment but equitable distribution of capital and capacity.

“Transitioning away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner represents the most transformative challenge. Clean energy to fossil fuel investment reached 10:1 in 2024, showing renewables have evolved from subsidy-dependent to economically preferred.”

According to the report, the turnaround is because of the rapid decline in renewable energy costs, advances in electric mobility, and stronger investor appetite for low-carbon infrastructure.

It added that solar, wind, and battery storage projects now dominate clean energy portfolios across emerging markets, backed by blended finance schemes and sovereign green bonds.

The report also said transportation electrification was gaining traction, particularly in African and Asian countries, including Nigeria, where governments are adopting electric vehicle (EV) and e-mobility policies to reduce fuel dependency and cut emissions in the transport sector.