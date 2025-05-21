Nigeria, Others Lose $2bn To Illegal Fishing

Share

Nigeria, Benin and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) are losing $2 billion to Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing yearly, following the growing numbers of illegal European and Asian fishermen in West African waters.

Also, it was revealed that IUU fishing cost African countries more than $11 billion each year due to depleted stocks and underreported catches.

As more than half of the fish caught in the region fall into the illegal or unregulated category, the United States and countries from West Africa, Europe and South America have launched Exercise Obangame Express 2025 (OE25), the largest maritime security exercise in West Africa focused on countering illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and associated transnational crimes.

The exercise focuses on improving regional enforcement, legal coordination, naval interoperability and communication in the increasingly contested waters of the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the Deputy to the Commander for Civil-Military Engagements, US Africa Command, Ambassador Robert Scott: “We are seeing a steady increase in the focus given especially to the global threat of IUU fishing, a threat that exists also in Africa’s coastal waters and maritime domain.

“IUU fishing poses a significant threat to the conservation and management of shared fish stocks, undermining the sustainability of fisheries and posing significant risks to marine ecosystems.

“Much of the damage comes from foreign-owned industrial fleets, many of which operate under local flags.” Meanwhile, the President, Nigerian Trawler Owners Association (NITOA), Mrs Ben Okonkwo, had complained that about 150 vessels currently operating in the country represent a drastic decrease from the over 250 fishing vessels in operations in 1983, noting that illegal fishing activities in the country had threatens Nigeria’s blue economy prospects.

She explained that about 40 per cent of their fishing boats had been grounded due to high cost of fuel and maintenance. It was learnt the cost of a trawler is now between $1.5 million and $2 million.

She explained that hike in the cost of diesel had increased the cost of voyage from N30 million to N140 million. Also, findings revealed that the Federal Government’s penalty for Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing, which remains at N500 or six months imprisonment has been making Nigeria to lose huge amount of money annually to Asians and other foreign fishermen, who have taken over its waterways.

Currently, the country is battling with 2.5 million metric tonnes of fish deficit as moves by the government to make the country selfsufficient in domestic fish farming business since January 1, 2014 has failed.

Also, in some West African nations, it was revealed that up to 90 per cent of their industrial fishing vessels were reportedly owned and crewed by foreign entities, primarily from China.

While legally flagged, these vessels often bypass enforcement and funnel profits offshore. Security threat grows as fish stocks dwindle The exercise comes as international fishing fleets increasingly target West African waters amid dwindling fish populations elsewhere.

The Atlantic Africa Desk Officer and IUU Fisihing Team Lead with US Naval Forces Europe-Africa, Lieutenant Elizabeth Barker, noted that the surge in IUU fishing is not only unsustainable but is enabling broader criminal networks involved in drug smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal transshipment.

Baker said: “IUU fishing acts as a force multiplier for other illicit activities. It creates ungoverned space on the water, and that threatens regional and global security.”

In its 14th iteration, the OE25 noted that it had significantly expanded its IUU fishing-related training, noting that the exercise includes 21 IUU fishing-focused scenarios, legal finish simulations, and new cross-border interdiction drills, saying that training emphasises not just stopping vessels at sea but following through with evidence collection and prosecution.

Scott explained: “In response to these threats and strong interest from African partners, OE25 has incorporated counter IUU fishing activities directly into the exercise, beginning with the role of maritime operation centres in enhancing surveillance, coordination and information sharing among regional maritime forces.

“US Coast Guard and interagency experts are supporting legal tabletop exercises during the two-week operation. These sessions are designed to strengthen the ability of African nations to apply maritime law and prosecute offenders under the Yaoundé Code of Conduct—a regional security framework signed by 25 West and Central African states.”

