‘Nigeria, Others Have Potential For $100Trn Economic Growth’

The capacity for Nigeria and other African countries to grow their economy to surpass that of the United States has again been emphasised. The position was clarified at the 14th African Union High Level Private Sector Forum that was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Center in Nairobi, Kenya. Speaking on the need to raise the economic bar within the continent, the Secretary General, EAC, Hon. (Dr.) Peter Mathuki, urged African countries to promote local content within their economies to boost intra-African trade and the continent’s share of global trade, adding that there was a lot of potential for growth.

According to him, “the United States total GDP is $23 trillion while the Democratic Republic of Congo’s wealth is $26 trillion if it was well used. Africa has the potential to grow its economy to $100 trillion if it is fully exploited.” The report by Africa Business Communities quoted him as urging African countries to establish their own annual economic forum where they could set the economic agenda for the continent, noting that whatever is developing the rest of the world comes from Africa even as the continent remains poor.

The Secretary General said that the private sector could play a vital role in promoting intra-African trade in four key areas, namely: services trade, digital trade, infrastructure development, and climate action and green transition. Dr. Mathuki said that the services sector, which represents over 60 percent of world GDP and more than 50 per cent of employment worldwide, holds great potential for Africa’s growth, adding that in the EAC, services are the leading contributors to GDP.

“The region has witnessed significant growth in services exports since the establishment of the EAC Common Market in 2010, and policy reforms have been implemented to boost regional cross-border investments in the financial sector. Such efforts have reduced barriers for service providers, enabling them to export their services more efficiently,” said Dr. Mathuki.

“To unlock the full benefits of the dynamic and fast-growing services sector within the continent, there is a need for regulatory re-forms to eliminate barriers faced by service providers and enhance the productive and export capacity of African services firms,” he added. Dr. Mathuki urged the continent to expedite the adoption of an African passport to ease intra- continental trade and the free movement of persons across the continent.

“With an African passport, we will avoid the current situation where one has to get almost 60 visas when travelling across the continent,” adding that there was also an urgent need for a common currency to be used throughout Africa to ease intra-continental trade. On digital trade, Dr. Mathuki said that there were an estimated 250 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa. “By reducing the cost of cross-border transactions and making it easier for businesses to reach new markets, digital trade will help to level the playing field for SMEs.

The EAC has prioritised measures to promote digital trade by harmonising payment systems, enhancing digital trade facilitation and logistics, and ensuring an enabling legal and regulatory environment. It is imperative that we seize these opportunities to harness the full benefits of the digital economy,” said the Secretary General.

On infrastructure, the Secretary General said that Africa needed to invest between $130 and $170 billion annually infrastructure to “By mobilising public and private sector resources, we can accelerate infrastructure development, enhance regional connectivity, and facilitate trade and investment across the continent and tap into the potential of our combined GDP of USD 3.4 trillion,” he said.

“I urge African governments to invest in infrastructure projects that will help to reduce the cost of doing business and connect businesses across the continent,” he added. “Infrastructure is what transforms economies so we need to think about establishing one airline that traverses the entire continent. Also urgent is the need for One Network Area to ease communication,” he said, even as he urged the private sector to be innovative in running with such ideas.

On climate action and green transition, Dr. Mathuki said that Africa needed to close its climate finance gap by annually increasing private sector financing by 36 percent until 2030. “This requires addressing both demand-side and supply-side barriers and developing innovative financing instruments. We must strengthen local content and value addition, build institutional capacity, and create regional value chains to fully realise Africa’s natural endowments,” said Dr.