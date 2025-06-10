Nigeria, Others Emerge As Growth Exceptions — World Bank

Share

Despite a global economy grappling with weakening momentum, Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries are projected to record a modest but meaningful economic recovery, standing out as growth exceptions in the World Bank’s newly released Global Economic Prospects report.

According to the World Bank News Release (2025/075/DEC) obtained by New Telegraph, global growth is expected to decelerate to 2.3 percent in 2025 — the slowest pace outside of recession years since the 2008 financial crisis.

In contrast, Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to grow by 3.7 percent in 2025, with growth rising to 4.2 percent between 2026 and 2027.

“The region is showing signs of resilience amid the global slowdown,” said M. Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s Deputy Chief Economist.

“To sustain and build on this growth, countries in the region must deepen integration, attract investment, and accelerate structural reforms.”

The World Bank noted that nearly 70 percent of global economies across income levels have had their growth forecasts downgraded, with trade tensions, policy uncertainty, and declining investment cited as key drags on expansion.

Nevertheless, Sub-Saharan Africa’s outlook, while still below historical averages, offers what the report describes as “a measure of cautious optimism.”

The report highlights that average growth in developing economies has dropped from 6 percent in the 2000s to under 4 percent in the 2020s — a reflection of broader global slowdowns in trade and investment. Sub-Saharan Africa, however, may defy that trend.

Still, the region faces serious challenges. Public debt levels remain high, fiscal space is limited, and per capita income growth continues to lag. Structural vulnerabilities, fluctuating commodity prices, and inflationary pressures further threaten economic stability.

Even so, the World Bank emphasizes that with targeted reforms — including improving business environments, strengthening fiscal governance, and deepening regional trade — Sub-Saharan Africa can chart a more resilient and inclusive growth path.

“Outside of Asia, the developing world risks becoming a development-free zone,” warned Indermit Gill, the World Bank Group’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Development Economics.

“But regions like Sub-Saharan Africa can break from that path if they double down on reforms that promote job creation, investment, and trade diversification.”

As the world economy navigates increasing uncertainty, Sub-Saharan Africa’s relative resilience could serve as a rare beacon of economic hope — provided the region acts decisively on the reform opportunities at hand.

