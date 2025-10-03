Nigeria, Others Drive Reforms To Boost Global Presence In Energy

African leaders have highlighted major national projects, investor-friendly reforms and Africa’s expanding role in the global energy arena as it sets to showcase the value of an Africa-first approach in the continent’s gas development. At the African Energy Week 2025: Invest in African Energies in Johannesburg, South Africa, Africa is seeking to move beyond being a raw material supplier and establish itself as a critical energy player.

Specifically, Africa is strategizing to capture more of global oil and gas capital expenditure, and to “transition from being net importer to strategic value creator.” Speaking at the event, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, outlined measures the country had taken to boost investor confidence and expand production, including an Executive Order signed earlier this year to reduce production costs.

According to him, the sector’s overhaul has already spurred significant activity, including $5 billion in new Shell investment in Bonga North, planned investments in Bonga Southwest and other deepwater projects, and the restructuring of the NNPC into a commercially viable company. “Investors want predictability, efficiency and incentives, as well as alignment between stakeholders and industry,” he said.

Lokpobiri also pointed to successes from asset divestments as evidence of Nigeria’s growing strategic role, saying “the companies that acquired IOC assets – Renaissance acquiring Shell’s onshore and shallow-water assets, Seplat acquiring ExxonMobil’s, Oando acquiring Eni’s – between the time the divestments were enabled and today, we have increased production by at least 200,000 barrels per day. That shows that divestment was the right decision.”

Looking ahead, Lokpobiri urged Africa to capture more of global oil and gas capital expenditure, and to “transition from being net importer to strategic value creator.” He also emphasized the need for partnerships rather than energy abandonment: “No continent or country is slowing down.

What is needed is to reduce emissions, not abandon any form of energy, and what we need from the West is partnership.” The Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister, Anatole Collinet Makosso, highlighted investment opportunities, energy transition based on domestic resources, and the need for predictable policies for investors.

The Republic of Congo PM, said the continent must leverage its vast oil and gas resources – as well as solar, geothermal and wind potential – to drive development. He said: “Without energy justice, energy transition is an illusion. “To offer clean, affordable and reliable energy is not an option – it’s an imperative. Our need for development cannot be sacrificed.

We need to support energy transition fully, but it must be based on our gas and petroleum resources.” Makosso highlighted key projects including Eni’s Congo LNG initiative, the recently licensed deepwater Nzombo block, the Banga Kayo gas monetization project and Perenco’s ongoing modernization and drilling works to extend field lifespans. “These initiatives are part of the national and continental strategy.

Africa must no longer be considered as a provider of raw materials – it must be considered as a critical energy player,” he said. He called the continent “the investment opportunity of the century,” stressing that the goal is not merely to attract capital but to build a competitive, sovereign Africa.

Also, Ministers from Senegal and Ghana discussed how recently-launched projects stand to drive sustainable growth in West Africa, with project developer Kosmos Energy committing to focus on domestic gas opportunities. In recent years, West Africa has established itself as one of the continent’s most dynamic energy markets.

In 2024, Senegal became a global oil and gas producer through the commissioning of the Sangomar oil and gas field and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) developments. The GTA project, developed through a partnership led by BP and Kosmos Energy, boasts an initial capacity of 2.3 million tons per annum (mtpa) in the first phase, with a second phase set to increase output to 5 mtpa.

While the project primarily targets exports, its partners are exploring opportunities for the domestic market. Birame Soulèye Diop, Senegal’s Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines, stated that, “in Senegal, we have a goal to reach universal access to energy by 2029.

Today, we are a country that exports oil and gas. But the cost to access fuel is still high. We would like to produce more for the country so that we can access resources for electricity. With gas, there are a lot of opportunities.” Minister Diop elaborated on the country’s plans to convert operational oil refineries to process gas, aiming to reduce fuel costs and expand access across the country. Energy has also shifted its focus towards the domestic market.

In addition to GTA, the company is advancing the development of the Yakaar-Teranga project. Targeting a final investment decision in 2025, the project will supply gas for the domestic market, specifically power generation facilities. “Fundamental to the development of Senegal is the use of gas for domestic purposes.

That is our next agenda: to work with the ministry to expand the scheme to deliver domestic gas,” said Andrew Inglis, CEO, Kosmos Energy. Regional neighbors serve as a strong example for the role that gas plays in delivering low-cost energy. Ghana, for example, has been highly effective in monetizing gas.

John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister of Energy & Green Transition, Ghana, explained that “gas is an essential commodity. We have a gas-to-power policy, with gas accounting for 90 per cent of our fuel in Ghana. What we have achieved so far can serve as a model for other economies so that African can achieve energy security through gas.”

Active in both Senegal and Ghana, Kosmos Energy plays an instrumental part in driving oil and gas projects. Inglis emphasized that aligned national policies and strong public-private partnerships have been fundamental in successfully delivering projects in both countries.

He said: “An aligned national agenda is the bed-rock of investment. If you are aligned on intent, then delivery is a lot easier. With both Senegal and Ghana, there is clarity in terms of what the countries need and Kosmos Energy is ready to support that.”