Nigeria Optimistic Neglected Tropical Diseases’ll Be Eradicated By 2030

The Federal Government yesterday expressed optimism that Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) would be a thing of the past in Nigeria by 2030.

Although Nigeria accounts for 25% of the NTD burden in Africa with over 200 million people at risk of one NTD or another and 165 million requiring preventive chemotherapy, the minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako gave assurances that with stronger partnerships, Nigeria could change the narrative completely.

Speaking at an event with the theme “Unite, Act, and Eliminate NTDs” to mark the 2025 World NTD Day in Abuja, Salako noted that even in the face of daunting challenges, Nigeria was able to eradicate Guinea Worm in 2013 and also eliminate Onchocerciasis in Plateau and Nasarawa States.

While noting the urgent need for innovative and sustainable financing to keep progress on track in view of the 2030 targets, the minister who commended efforts and unwavering contributions of the WHO, UNICEF, USAID, and NGOs to eradicate NTDs in Nigeria, highlighted some proactive measures by the country including the development of the 2023–2027 NTD Master Plan which serves as a blueprint for advocacy and stakeholder engagement.

He said: A Tropical Diseases continue to affect the most vulnerable, especially women and children, due to poverty, poor sanitation, and unsafe water supply.

