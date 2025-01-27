Nigeria Optimistic Neglected Tropical Diseases Will Be Eradicated By 2030

Share

The Federal Government on Monday expressed optimism that the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) would be a thing of the past in Nigeria by 2030.

Although Nigeria accounts for 25% of the NTD burden in Africa with over 200 million people at risk of one NTD or another and 165 million requiring preventive chemotherapy, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako gave assurances that with stronger partnerships, Nigeria could change the narrative completely.

Speaking at an event with the theme “Unite, Act, and Eliminate NTDs” to mark the 2025 World NTD Day in Abuja, Salako noted that even in the face of daunting challenges, Nigeria was able to eradicate Guinea Worm in 2013 and also eliminate Onchocerciasis in Plateau and Nasarawa States.

While noting the urgent need for innovative and sustainable financing to keep progress on track in view of the 2030 targets, the minister who commended the efforts and unwavering contributions of the WHO, UNICEF, USAID, and NGOs to eradicate NTDs in Nigeria, highlighted some proactive measures by the country including the development of the 2023–2027 NTD Master Plan which serves as a blueprint for advocacy and stakeholder engagement.

He said: Tropical Diseases continue to affect the most vulnerable, especially women and children, due to poverty, poor sanitation, and unsafe water supply.

“The 2021–2030 WHO NTD Roadmap provides ambitious targets and innovative approaches. Nigeria remains committed to its implementation, focusing on accountability, multi-sectoral integration, and political commitment to ensure sustainability.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Unlock Healthcare Value Chain initiative offers an opportunity to address pharmaceutical shortages and ramp up local manufacturing. The fight against NTDs is crucial to achieving Universal Health Coverage, Sustainable Development Goal 3 and eradicating poverty. ”

Country Director Helen Keller International, Mr. Aliyu Mohammed, reaffirmed his organization’s commitment to deepen its support in helping Nigeria eliminate leprosy and other NTDs by 2030

“We have been partnering with the government to tackle these issues, and we are stretching our collaboration to ensure we eliminate all phases of leprosy and other NTDs as part of the broader fight against national poverty.”

UNICEF Consultant, Hilary Adie highlighted the critical role of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in combating diseases including NTDs saying, “Thank you to the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian government for providing a Clean Nigeria Campaign office to ensure communities become open-defecation-free.”

Country Director CBM Global, Abdulazeez Musa, emphasized the need for sustainable funding, innovative solutions, and a commitment to equitable healthcare for all.

“To act now means recognizing that time is of the essence. Delayed action leads to lost lives, diminished livelihoods, and prolonged suffering,” Musa said

National President of IDEA Nigeria, Mr. Peter Iorkighir, however, regretted that even though leprosy was curable, thousands of Nigerians remain untreated due to unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles.

He called for urgent measures to address the prolonged unavailability of life-saving Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT) medications in Nigeria, an act he described as a “human rights violation.”

Earlier, the National Coordinatorof NTDs at the Ministry, Dr Fatai Oyediran, noted that those affected by NTDs were disadvantaged urban populations or those living in rural areas, especially women and children.

While explaining that NTDs were a group of communicable diseases linked to poverty, unsafe water, poor sanitation, substandard housing, a reservoir for insects and other disease vectors, Oyediran said with clean water, sanitation and hygiene, NTDs would be curbed by 70 per cent.

