Nigeria Operating ‘Fake’ Constitution –Wole Olanipekun

Former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), yesterday, described the 1999 Constitution as “fake” and lacking the required elements to address the various challenges confronting the country. Olanipekun said the adoption of the 1999 Constitution was the beginning of “our economic woes, which is sending Nigerians fleeing the country in their droves.” The legal luminary dis- closed this while delivering the 32nd and 33rd convocation lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. In his lecture titled “Mass Exodus of Human Capital in Nigeria: An Anatomical Analysis of the Causes and Effects,” he blamed insecurity, faulty constitution, bad economy and “awkward” federalism for the mass exodus of young Nigerians abroad. He insisted that Nigeria was long overdue for a new constitution with human face.

Olanipekun accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of almost punching him when he advised him to amend the country’s constitution during his administration. His words: “We need a constitution with a humane face. I’m a lawyer, but we are deceiving ourselves, our constitution is fake and I have said this over and over; but then you will ask we lawyers that, ‘if we say the constitution is fake, why are we practising it’? “Lawyers and judges apply the law as it is, not the law as it ought to be; so we apply the law as we have it now and we have been pleading that we should amend the constitution, let us overhaul it. “I, as president of the NBA, I led a delegation of the association to president Obasanjo in 2002, he almost boxed me, I’m here in Ogun State and I’m saying this, he is still alive. He said ‘no you can’t change it’. I said Mr. President; let us seize this opportunity to do it.

“We also appeal to the powers that be now, to our President, Bola Tinubu that the time for us to restructure this country is now; if we do not do it these children that we have abroad might not return home, they won’t come here.” He described previous alterations to the constitution as “charades and window dressing” even as he called for the restructuring of the country, adding: “We are living in dangerous and hard times; the Obas in Yorubaland are being killed, being slaughtered like chickens. These are people now being slaughtered, Olufon of Ifon was slaughtered by the roadside about three years ago; two days ago in Ekiti, two Obas were slaughtered; one of them was an associate professor at FUTA.

“We need a system whereby when these children when they leave schools, they get employed and if they don’t secure one, state must cater for them, or provide the enabling environment. “A good number of Nigerians are ruling the ways in medicine, engineering and computer, among others; but many others are doing odd jobs abroad.” A total of 15,428 graduates were awarded Bachelors’ degrees, postgraduate diploma and higher degrees. The university also conferred honorary doctorates on the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and the immediate past pro chancellor, Mrs Mosun Bello-Olusoga. Earlier in his address, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Agboola Ayodeji Johnson, said the university has won a number of grants in the area of research.

In his address, Governor Dapo Abiodun said university education is globally recognised as the fulcrum on which national and individual developments rest, stressing that the faculties possess the ability to unlock the future’s untapped potential. Abiodun, who was rep- resented by his deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, announced the award of N2 million cash prize to each of the best graduating students from the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic sessions.