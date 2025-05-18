Nigeria Open To Friendship, Committed To Global Unity – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s openness to global friendship and its commitment to fostering interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and international cooperation.

The President made this known via his verified X handle, @officialABAT, following a dinner hosted in his honour by His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, in Rome.

Tinubu, who is in the Italian capital ahead of the solemn Mass marking the beginning of the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, described the meeting as warm and productive, rooted in shared values such as peace, mutual respect, and global solidarity.

“Our dialogue was marked by a spirit of fraternity and a shared vision for the future,” Tinubu stated.

“I expressed Nigeria’s deep appreciation for the Vatican’s longstanding goodwill and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and cooperation in an increasingly polarised world.”

He emphasized that Nigeria remains a country “open to friendship, grounded in faith, and committed to building bridges of understanding across the world.”

The President’s engagement with the Vatican leadership underscores Nigeria’s growing role in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence on the global stage.

