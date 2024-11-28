Nigeria Open, Ready For Business, Tinubu Tells French Investors

Share

Amid his ongoing three-day trip to France, President Bola Tinubu has assured French investors that Nigeria is open and ready for business.

Tinubu who made this known on Thursday during a joint briefing with the French President, Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, said his government is creating an enabling environment for them to thrive.

The president emphasized the country’s youth who are skilled, educated, and ready to be trained as part of the reasons French investors should look towards the West African nation.

READ ALSO

“We’ve been working on stabilizing the security system in Nigeria and we are getting closer and closer.

“We are doing better now in the area of security. I can assure all the investors that Nigeria is open for business.”

“We assure you of a free market economy; easy in, easy out; no hindrance.

“Also we have a vibrant youth population that is well-educated, skilled, and ready to be trained for the development of our economy.

“This, I will emphasize, is why we need the French experts and investors to do more in this area to help develop our youth population,” he stated

Share

Please follow and like us: