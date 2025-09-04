Nigeria On Track To Shape Africa’s AI Future – Presidency

Nigeria is steadily positioning itself as Africa’s powerhouse in artificial intelligence (AI), leveraging its vibrant tech ecosystem, youthful population, and growing government interest in digital innovation, the Presidency has said.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, said this while delivering the keynote address at the Inaugural Saban Media Services Colloquium on AI Policy in Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja. Represented by Dr. Khalipha Nuhu, she highlighted Nigeria’s ambitious target to achieve a Top 50 global ranking in AI readiness and adoption by 2027, positioning the country as a leader in Africa’s AI future.

According to Usman, AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day reality transforming economies, governance, and virtually every sector. She emphasised the sector’s potential to enhance public service delivery, strengthen national security, boost agricultural productivity, expand access to healthcare and education, and create entirely new industries that generate jobs for Nigerian youth.

“Encouragingly, Nigeria is already gaining global recognition. Recently, TIME magazine highlighted our Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, among leaders and innovators making groundbreaking impacts in AI,” Usman said. “This target reflects our determination to lead Africa’s AI future while competing globally. Nigeria has the talent, creativity, and drive to become a leader in AI innovation on the continent.”

Usman noted that key metrics for AI development include computing power, skills development, data availability, ethics, and governance. She stressed the importance of strong policy frameworks, multi-sectoral partnerships, and addressing challenges such as ethics, data protection, inclusivity, digital literacy, and potential job displacement.

“Leadership requires vision, investment, and collaboration. It calls for strong partnerships between government, the private sector, academia, and international stakeholders,” she said. “Most importantly, it requires a policy framework that balances innovation with safety, growth with equity, and ambition with responsibility. Nigeria must harness AI in a way that reflects our values, meets our needs, and unlocks our potential.”

Hauwa Gambo, Director of Corporate Affairs at the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), highlighted the role of AI in balancing innovation with security. She noted AI’s potential for early warning signals, fraud detection, consumer protection, and efficient claim settlements during bank failures, stressing that well-crafted policies should encourage innovation while protecting end users.

Founder and CEO of Saban Media Services, Leah Katung, urged proactive government measures to address AI challenges despite its transformative potential across healthcare, agriculture, the economy, and public services. “With great power comes great responsibility. We must ensure AI development is inclusive and equitable, protect data privacy and cybersecurity, and establish ethical frameworks to guide its use,” she said.

The colloquium underscored Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging AI responsibly, ensuring the country not only competes on the global stage but also maximises benefits for all citizens.