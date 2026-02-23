Nigeria On Track To Meet 2030 Child Health Targets – Remi Tinubu

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the 2030 child health target.

Mrs Tinubu on Monday expressed appreciation to development partners and stakeholders following the progress recorded in birth registration across the country.

Speaking after receiving the Country Representative of UNICEF Nigeria, Ms. Wafaa Elfadil Saeed Abdelatef, and her delegation on February 20, 2026, the First Lady said the achievement is a reflection of Nigeria’s strong commitment to protecting the identity and rights of every child.

“UNICEF announced that in the past two years, the number of children whose births have been officially registered in Nigeria has risen significantly to 14 million.

“This remarkable achievement reflects our collective commitment to safeguarding the identity and rights of every Nigerian child,” she said.

The First Lady commended the collaborative efforts of partners, including the 36 State First Ladies, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Coordinators, and the FCT Coordinator, for their contributions in advancing child welfare and health programmes nationwide.

Additionally, she acknowledged the progress made in eliminating several public health threats, including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, cervical cancer, syphilis, hepatitis B, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), and vaccine-preventable diseases.

“I also commend you for the significant strides recorded in the elimination efforts against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, cervical cancer, syphilis, hepatitis B, Female Genital Mutilation, other Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), and vaccine-preventable diseases. These milestones demonstrate what we can accomplish through collaboration, commitment, and sustained action.”

The First Lady urged stakeholders not to relent in order to meet, and possibly surpass global health elimination targets before 2030.

“Let us not relent. This commendation is an indication that when we work together with renewed determination, we can eliminate many of these diseases even before the 2030 global target,” she urged.