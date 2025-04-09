Nigeria On The Verge Of Collapse – Peter Obi

Share

Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Wednesday, expressed worry over the untold hardship being faced by Nigerians on a regular basis, noting that the country is on the verge of collapse.

Obi who made this remark while addressing party members at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, emphasized the need for unity and inclusion within the party and also stressed the importance of party loyalty and competence among aspirants.

He said, “Do not fear anybody. Those who were afraid yesterday didn’t do any better.

“We must speak out when things are going wrong. Nigeria is collapsing. The numbers are clear; the indices are clear—people are getting poorer every day.

“Labour Party has chosen to be a family, and we must do everything as a family. It’s not about Peter Obi’s choice; it’s everyone’s choice. This family excludes no one. We want to build a party that is fair and just.

“We want to go into the next election fully prepared, offering Nigerians the best and most competent candidates for the House of Representatives, the Senate, Governorships, and the Presidency.

“We want to correct the mistakes we made in the past. Anyone seeking to contest under our party must be a committed member, not just someone passing through. They must be competent.”

