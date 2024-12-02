Nigeria On The Right Part Despite Tinubu’s Polices – Alausa

Share

Dr Morufu Alausa, the Minister of Education, has assured Nigerians that the country is on the right part, despite the recent reforms by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The Minister gave this assurance when he paid a working visit to Queens College in Lagos State.

Speaking to the students during the early morning assembly he ensured them that the ongoing difficult reforms by the current administration were for their good and to secure their future.

Alausa also urged the students to let the government know what they think should be done to help the education sector.

“The reforms have put so much emphasis on your future and the future of the children you are going to have. Nigeria is on the right path. This president is making difficult decisions that past leaders have not been able to take.

“And as he does take the decisions, he says one thing; that the decisions he is taking today are what will create an endearing Nigeria for you and the future generation to come after you.

“So the president has your future on the top burner. I will be talking to some of you today as well.

“Feel free to let us know what you think the government should be doing to help in terms of your education.

“I need to hear from you about how we can make your life better, improve the infrastructure here, and get more teachers to teach you,” he said.

