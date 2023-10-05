Nigeria on Right Track With Tinubu as President –Nwebonyi

Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District at the National Assembly. The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, speaks in this interview on 63 years of Nigeria’s independence, President Bola Tinubu’s administration and governance in Ebonyi State, among other issues. UCHENNA INYA reports

Nigeria is 63; how would you assess the country’s journey so far?

I must tell you that politically we have made progress; economically, we have made progress. The only area we need to make progress and more meaningful progress is the area of leadership. Nigeria has all it takes to be the leader of the world but our challenge is bad leadership. But now, we have a president, who understands the economy that he wants to run, a president who understands how things work, a president that has vision for his nation.

At times, people want to be president for the sake of being a president but Bola Tinubu is a man with a plan. He did it as governor of Lagos, today Lagos is the leading state in Nigeria economically because of that same man. He set Lagos State on auto pilot economically to the extent that governments in the next hundred years will have focus, will have a mission because there is a development plan.

So, we are happy that we have such a man as president of the country. Look at the bold steps he has taken so far since he assumed office, which include the removal of fuel subsidy. We all know that was a conduit pipe to siphon all our resources to the detriment of ordinary Nigerian but he came on board and removed it. Now, our revenue is growing and the government can now embark on meaningful projects.

I also commend him in terms of his team, going by the ministers he appointed to help him work. They are men of capacity; they are men of proven integrity. From the Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, you can see his steps so far, moving from site to site, checking the jobs to make sure it is done according to specification.

You can see the revelations he is making, a job of N40 billion has been jacked to over N100 billion. Who will pay? At the end of it, the job will not be done and in most cases shabbily done. But I believe that with Umahi coming on board as Minister of Works, will actually add value to the Federal Government. So, I believe that as a nation, we are getting it right. We are on the right track now. All that is required is the spirit of patriotism from all Nigerians. We must support the Federal Government and the President.

You said that some people want to be president for the sake of being president. Are you referring to former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar who contested against Tinubu on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who was the candidate of Labour Party (LP)?

It is left for them but I am telling you that my own President is not a just a president for the sake of being a president, he has something in stock. He is a visionary leader and we are seeing it. Among the people you mentioned, those people have held positions and you and I can access them. Talk of Peter Obi, he was a former governor of Anambra State but Anambra State as I speak to you has the poorest road network in the entire South- East.

Even Ebonyi of yesterday has bypassed Anambra in terms of infrastructural development. Sometimes when people grammatically try to convince you, you should judge them from their past. In Law, we call it precedence because if you are unable to perform that miracle as a governor, you can’t convince me that you will do the miracle as a president because you should have performed at the lower level to qualify you to go a higher level.

Atiku Abubakar like you know, was the vice-president of Nigeria and you know what happened, you know the story. So, what are we talking about? Tinubu as you can see is the best among this three in view of what he has done and Lagos is a case study.

What is your opinion on the recent approval of salary increase for civil servants by the President?

I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the Nigeria Labour Congress to rethink of going into strike. About 25 per cent increment has been done in the workers’ salary. That is a man who thinks for his people, that is a man who feels the pains of his people. So, with this, I am convinced that President Tinubu will actually lead Nigeria to the desired destination.

Do you think that the 25 per cent salary increment for workers will be enough for them given the present economic realities, following the removal of fuel subsidy, which has increased the cost of living?

Well, it is not enough because we must be honest to ourselves. We all know what inflation is all about today. Even N100,000 and above is not enough. However, we must start somewhere and I believe that through negotiation between labour and government, things will get better. Of course, Rome was not built in a day. The fact is that Mr. President understands that the economy is biting hard on the citizens, so the decision to increase workers’ salaries.

It is rumoured that part of the grouse of NLC is that members of the National Assembly are going home with N100 million each as their own palliatives, while families are getting N10,000. How do you reconcile this?

The media should also help in building the society. When people throw up rumour that is unfounded, before a journalist should pronounce such rumour, he is expected to do an investigative journalism before coming out to even mutter it out. When somebody tells you that lawmakers were given N100 million, I believe that the budget office or accounts department under the Freedom of Information Act, you can as well access the information in less than 48 hours. So, we shouldn’t work with rumour for us to develop as a nation and I must tell you point blank, there was nothing like that.

What is the National Assembly doing in the area of electoral reforms, to ensure an electoral process that every Nigerian will be proud of?

In terms of process of selecting leaders, which of course, is through election. I believe that we have actually advanced that process. You will agree with me that the 2023 general election was the most credible election in the country so far. Having taking steps on that, we are going to improve on our electoral process. We can even go into electronic voting; other big nations are doing it but you know that a journey of mile starts with a step. We can advance to that level, so that after our elections, there won’t be any need for litigation.

How would you access the over 150 days in office of Chief Francis Nwifuru as governor of Ebonyi State?

Chief Francis Nwifuru is one of the blessings Ebonyians have seen. He is a young man, who is very passionate about the development of the state. If you listen to his address on Nigeria at 63 and Ebonyi at 27, you will see the wonderful programmes that he has rolled out, especially on road infrastructure development, human capital development and social services, among others. I am very happy with him but I am not surprised because I know him as a kind hearted man and I believe that the people of the state are yet to see his best.

governor of the state and Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, is still in charge of administration in the state. What is your take on this, and why do you follow him around anywhere he goes?

Just for the fact that we are all politicians, if not I would have simply answered this question with a question. What is wrong with a son being close to his father? Is it not to learn more? You cannot remove the fact that Senator Umahi laid the foundation of all you see in Ebonyi today and I can proudly tell you that he is my godfather politically. He is my mentor; he is my king and he is my pastor.

He is a man I enjoin you to be around because you must learn something from him. He is an epitome of knowledge. I am always proud to be around him because I must learn one thing or the other each time I am around him. I am a lawyer by profession but this is a man that has made me an engineer. There is no type of infrastructural development that I cannot supervise having worked under him just for one year as the state commissioner for Capital Territory.

Of course, I have been with him as the state chairman of the party for seven solid years and I must tell you that whatever I am today, I will be unfair if I didn’t say it came through Umahi.

What have you been able to achieve within your few months in the Senate?

As a person, this is my first time of going to the National Assembly but I must tell you that through the people’s mandate, God actually equipped me to go there and that is why on the first legislative day, I moved the first motion in the 10th Assembly. This, to me is very outstanding because no new comer has ever done that.

Not just that I moved a motion, it was a peoples-oriented motion. It dealt on major problems we have regarding the abuse of people by security operatives and I must tell you that the motion has started yielding results and curing those old vices to the extent that the police cannot boldly ask you for money on the road. Even though they are still there, I believe that with the motion, they are aware that the public are not happy.

In summary, I have sponsored four bills, I have four motions and two bills to my credit which are geared towards the development of not just Ebonyi North Senatorial District but the entire Nigeria and as we progress, I will still have a day to address you more on that.