Nigeria On Right Path Of Economic Growth Under Tinubu – Adeyeye

The National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Bola Tinubu (SWAGA), Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye, on Wednesday, gave an assurance that Nigeria is on the right path of economic growth and development under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Adeyeye said this in Oyo town, during the symbolic distribution of food items as palliatives to the less-privileged across the 33 local government areas in Oyo state.

There, he said that the administration of Tinubu in the last three months had made some decisive policies that would soon turn the fortunes of the country around.

According to him, President Tinubu is a charismatic leader and personality with tremendous leadership traits that will certainly enhance the economic growth of the nation.

He therefore implored Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu-led government, saying the country would soon regain its rightful place in the comity of nations as a result of genuine and positive steps being taken by the government.

Speaking on the palliatives distributed, Adeyeye said the group felt the hardship being faced by the masses at this trying period, and thereby deemed it fit to support the poorest of the poor Nigerians in its little way. To him, the gesture was to appreciate Nigerians for their unrelenting support for PBAT during the electioneering and to reassure the masses that President Tinubu would fulfill all his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Corroborating the Chairman, the Convener of SWAGA, Mr Oyetunde Ojo, said the palliatives distribution by SWAGA would cover South West states, Kwara, Kogi, and other North Central states where the group’s presence is strong.

Ojo recalled that SWAGA was inaugurated in 2020 to let Nigerians know that Tinubu was the best candidate who could lead the country on the right track, stressing that, “now that Tinubu has become the president, we owe it a duty to appreciate the people. We will continue to appreciate them and ensure that all our campaign promises are fulfilled”, he said.