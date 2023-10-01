Nigeria on Path to Greatness Despite Challenges – Lawan

In a Statement, the immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has said that Nigeria was on the path to greatness, despite some of the challenges confronting the nation.

Senator Lawan’s Media Adviser, Izrel Tabiowo, the lawmaker noted that Nigeria is a force to reckon with, as it has become the bastion for the propagation of democratic ideals within and beyond Africa.

The former President of the Senate described the policies introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu as ‘laudable’, adding that they come with long-term benefits that would overtime strengthen the nation’s economy.

He enjoined Nigerians to support the Federal Government, noting that the current challenges are only temporary and a situation that would fizzle away with time.