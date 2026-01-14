Nigeria Now Using World-Quality Fuel – Dangote

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has

said Nigeria is now using world-quality fuels, produced to Euro 5 standards.

The newly appointed Managing Director of the Refinery, David Bird, spoke during a media conference in Lagos on Wednesday, January 14.

He also said the refinery also exports fuel to Europe and jet fuel to markets such as Dubai.

He criticised the alleged historical dumping of inferior fuel products in West Africa.

According to him, Dangote Refinery’s output represents a major public health improvement, not just in volume but in quality, with lower sulphur and cleaner fuels.

He said: “We have been able to achieve 1000 trucks daily and 500million liters a day.

“The stable and lower fuel prices are contributing to economic stability, including support for the naira.”

He said that reliance on imports exposes the country to fluctuations in crude and product prices.

Bird assured Nigerian fuel users of an end to scarcity of the product as according to him, the country has entered a new phase of abundance.

Noting the seamless supplies by the facility during the last Christmas and New Year celebrations, Bird stated that the development was a significant achievement.

He stated that the company’s decision to further invest in refining capacity and expand polypropylene production to 2.4 million tonnes would strengthen domestic manufacturing and create a large industrial ecosystem.

He added that the company would not dwell on the controversial reorganisation in October, but on capacity building and expansion.

“Dangote’s vision for the expansion is all about enforcing lower costs that can expand to areas that are population-led”, he said.

The new MD debunked claims by industry players that the N739 petrol price was “anti-competitive”.

He said: “The retail price is fully competitive. The consumer has a choice to choose whichever, and I’d like to see a change in how regulator works for the market.”

Head of Communications and Branding, Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, opined that the ongoing crisis in Venezuela was of benefit to Nigeria.

He said: “We are a producing country. Bird noted that domestic refining is critical to insulating Nigeria from global oil price volatility. 40 per cent of the refinery’s crude supply currently comes from the scheme.”

Chiejina said the Refinery will continue to engage with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and the government, to improve crude allocations and volumes.

According to him, the programme has contributed significantly to stabilising the naira and could be expanded in Nigeria’s long-term interest.