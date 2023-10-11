Nigeria Now Preferred Investment Choice, After China, India – Wale Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun has said that the investors are paying close attention to Nigeria and its only behind China and India.

Edun who spoke on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen on the outskirts of the ongoing 2023 World Bank/International Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco stress the significance of becoming ready to draw in these kinds of investments and turning early enthusiasm into investments in manufacturing, solid minerals, agriculture, industry, and import replacement.

The minister emphasised that these industries are what attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and are the main reasons why investors are interested in Nigeria.

“Such investors also include those that are already in Nigeria.”

“We aspire to foster the growth of the Nigerian economy, alleviate poverty, and enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians. This is the commitment of President Bola Tinubu and his administration,” he added.

Edun made it clear that his goal in attending the World Bank/IMF meetings in Marrakech was to assess Nigeria’s position in the global arena. He said that the first responses had been encouraging and that Nigeria had been chosen to head the World Bank’s African Governors’ Forum.

He highlighted the chance this new position presented to bring finance ministers, business titans, and political officials from throughout Africa together. He recommended that they work together to promote a just and equitable transition to energy.

“Nigeria has the opportunity to unite the continent as the chairman of the African Governors’ Forum, allowing African countries to present a unified voice and secure a better deal for Africa,” he concluded.