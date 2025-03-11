Nigeria Now On New Growth Trajectory – Shettima

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the country is now on a new trajectory of growth because of the bold and courageous policies of President Bola Tinubu.

Shettima who maintained that the country is ready for investment across different sectors, said this ahead of the forthcoming Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism.

This was just as Brazil’s Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin was set to lead a delegation of top executives in the country’s public and private sectors on a state visit to Nigeria for the second session of the Brazil-Nigeria Mechanism for Strategic Dialogue, after over a decade-long break.

Speaking on Tuesday during an update meeting with relevant Ministers and Heads of Agencies (MDAs) at the Presidential Villa, the Vice President noted, “In President Bola Tinubu, we have a leader who has shown that dexterity, that audacity to hope for a better tomorrow.”

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkeocha, Shettima expressed satisfaction with the firm grasp of the real issues by ministers in the key sectors targeted for deliberations during the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism slated for the later part of the year.

He called on all the key actors on the Nigerian side to make adequate preparations for the meeting, noting that there had to be some clarity, strategic coherence and a deep understanding of issues that would be tabled for discussion.

He said, “I want to urge all Ministers involved in this Nigeria-Brazil strategic dialogue to take charge of the initiative of the discussions so that we can take it to the next level, let’s walk the talk.

“Please, drive the process, engage with the different strategic focus groups to give you weekly updates to prepare us for the visit of the Brazilian Vice President and his delegation.

“The most important thing at this moment is for us to actualize the dreams of our nation’s development. We have the resources and institutional knowledge to make this work for our country.”

On the similarities between Nigeria and Brazil, the Vice President stressed the need to leverage the huge opportunities inherent in the partnership between both countries to actualize Nigeria’s vision across agriculture, culture and tourism, livestock production and military technology, among others.

Earlier in his speech, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the dialogue presented a renewed opportunity for Nigeria to revitalise the nation’s agricultural sector to attain the food sovereign goals of the administration.

“On behalf of the agriculture sector, it is time for us to walk the talk. It is a good day for Nigeria because agriculture will play a major role in the partnership.

“We have an opportunity to catch up with the rest of the world and be on our way to food sovereignty,” the Minister said.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa spoke on the cultural significance of the partnership, saying, “There is a huge population in Brazil of Nigerian descent who have a lot of interest in Nigeria.

“What we have done in the Ministry is to engage Brazil actively in working together.

“Already, we have an MoU, but we want to expand that beyond cultural diplomacy. Brazilians have a lot of interest in tapping into our creative industry,” she added.

The Minister hinted on plans to rebuild the Nigerian House in Brazil as well as host an annual Orisha Festival soon.

On defence cooperation, Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, stated: “All is set for signing of a defence agreement with Brazil.

“We are also engaging with them on defence industry development to start production centres in Nigeria.”

Also, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammed Ali Pate, highlighted healthcare opportunities that dialogue presents to Nigeria, noting that the platform was an important relationship for Nigeria.

