Nigeria Now ‘Killing Field’ – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the reported killings in parts of Kwara, Katsina, and Benue States, describing the situation as a damning confirmation that Nigeria has descended into a “killing field.”

Atiku, in a post on his X page on Thursday, said the scale and frequency of the attacks expose a catastrophic failure of the state to protect the lives of its citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

“The reported massacres in parts of Kwara, Katsina, and Benue are a damning confirmation that Nigeria has descended into a killing field. Empty condemnations after mass burials are no longer acceptable,” Atiku lamented.

He further called on security agencies to be proactive in their duties.

“Security must be proactive, deliberate, and preventive, not reactive. Communities repeatedly attacked must not be left as open hunting grounds for criminals,” he added.

Atiku expressed disapproval over the level of killings in the country and urged governments at all levels to act decisively in curbing the menace.

“I am deeply pained by these killings. I call on the Federal Government, states, and communities to act decisively and in concert to end this bloodletting. The murder of even one Nigerian is an unforgivable failure,” he remarked.