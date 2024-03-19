Nigeria Now Africa’s Largest Importer Of Refined Fuel – S&P

Nigeria has become the largest importer of refined fuel in Africa as petrol shipments from Europe to Africa has increased, analysts at S&P Global Commodity Insights have revealed. The report disclosed that crude oil shipments from the Middle East to Europe had increased significantly following the ban of the European Union on Russian oil since April 2023.

It noted that as a result, surplus refined petrol ships from Europe now head to Africa with Nigeria the major destination. It stated, however, that Nigeria’s petrol import from Europe may not last long with full production from the 650,000-barrel Dangote refinery. According to the report, European petrol exporters will have to find alternative destinations when that happens or reduce supply to Africa in general.