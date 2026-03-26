Nigeria Now A Chartered Borrowing Nation – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, a former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, has opined that Nigeria has now become a chartered borrowing nation.

Speaking in a press statement posted on his official X handle on Thursday, the former lawmaker said the nation under late former President Muhammadu Buhari borrowed N83 trillion in eight years.

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He, however, lamented that Nigeria has borrowed N158 trillion in three years under incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He wrote: “Buhari, with subsidy, borrowed 83 trillion in 8 years, while Tinubu, without subsidy, borrowed 158 trillion in 3 years

“We have become a chattered borrowing nation. Where is the borrowed money, please?”