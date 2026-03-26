Senator Dino Melaye, a former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, has opined that Nigeria has now become a chartered borrowing nation.
Speaking in a press statement posted on his official X handle on Thursday, the former lawmaker said the nation under late former President Muhammadu Buhari borrowed N83 trillion in eight years.
READ ALSO
- Dino Melaye: Competing With Himself In Fashion
- Presidency Reacts To Dino Melaye’s Debt Allegations
- PDP Is Now Controlled By APC – Dino Melaye
He, however, lamented that Nigeria has borrowed N158 trillion in three years under incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
He wrote: “Buhari, with subsidy, borrowed 83 trillion in 8 years, while Tinubu, without subsidy, borrowed 158 trillion in 3 years
“We have become a chattered borrowing nation. Where is the borrowed money, please?”
Please follow and like us:
Tags: Borrowings Dino Melaye Nigeria Now A Chartered Borrowing Nation - Dino Melaye Tinubu Government