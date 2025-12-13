Dr Michael Terungwa David is the Executive Director, Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP). He spoke with Isioma Madike and Deborah Ocheni on issues concerning climate change in Nigeria. Excerpts:

How can you explain Climate Change to an ordinary Nigeria?

Think of climate change as the long-term shift in our usual weather patterns. It’s not just about having one hot day or one heavy rain. It is a lasting change in temperature, rainfall, and seasonal behaviour over time.

Imagine this: the rainy season now starts later and ends earlier. The harmattan doesn’t come as strongly as it used to. The sun feels hotter than ever, even in the so-called “cold” months.

Rivers that used to run year-round are now dry. That’s climate change.

What could be the cause?

Human activities, for example, cutting down too many trees, burning fossil fuels (petrol, diesel, and coal), using generators, and flaring gas during oil production. These activities release harmful gases, especially carbon dioxide, into the air.

These gases trap heat around the earth like a blanket, causing the planet to warm up. It’s like leaving your food in a microwave for too long. The heat builds up, and things start to burn. That’s what’s happening to our planet.

Is Nigeria already experiencing the change?

Yes, very clearly and it’s affecting all parts of the country. Climate change is not a future problem.

It is already here, knocking at our doors. In the North, temperatures are rising, the land is drying up, and desertification is swallowing farmlands.

In states like Borno and Yobe, farmers are losing crops, and herders are migrating in search of greener pastures leading to clashes and conflicts.

In the South, especially in states like Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Delta, sea levels are rising and causing serious flooding. Com- munities in the Niger Delta are losing land to water daily.

In 2022, Nigeria experienced one of the worst floods in its history, killing over 600 people, displacing 2.5 million, and destroying farmland across 30 states. Farmers are confused. They can no longer predict planting or harvest seasons.

The rains come when not expected, and crops either rot or dry up. In urban areas, increased heat leads to overuse of air conditioning and generators, further adding to emissions and worsening the same problem. So, yes, Nigeria is already deep in the middle of the climate crisis.

Are the devastating effects real?

The effects are real, visible, and dangerous. Climate change is not just an environmental issue; it is also a social, economic, and health crisis. Here are some of the examples of the impact we are facing.

Firstly, Food Insecurity: Farmers can’t grow enough food. Crops fail due to droughts or floods. Food prices soar, and millions go hungry.

Nigeria already has over 25 million people at risk of food insecurity, and climate change is making it worse.

Secondly, flooding:

Cities and rural areas alike are getting overwhelmed by water; poor drainage, blocked gutters, and rising sea levels, all combine to destroy homes, displace families, and damage infrastructure. Thirdly, Desertification: The land is drying out, especially in the North. Once-fertile farmland is turning to sand, reducing crop yields and pushing people into poverty.

Additionally, health problems:

Dirty floodwater spreads diseases like cholera and typhoid. Heatwaves lead to dehydration and heat stroke. Mosquitoes thrive in warmer climates, increasing the risk of malaria. Other impacts include Security Threats:

As people lose land, water, and livelihoods, tensions rise. Farmer-herder conflicts, especially in the Middle Belt, are fuelled by climate-related displacement as thousands of Nigerians have already been forced to re- locate due to flooding, land loss, or drought.

How prepared is Nigeria to confront and combat this?

Nigeria has shown some commitment, but overall, we are not yet adequately pre- pared to confront the scale of this crisis. We launched a National Climate Change Policy and established the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) to coordinate climate action.

It also signed international agreements like the Paris Accord and pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. A few states like Lagos, Kaduna, Bauchi and Ekiti have begun climate action plans, focusing on waste management, tree planting, and clean energy.

Civil society organisations and NGOs like GIFSEP and others are playing a major role in education, tree planting, and solar energy deployment. However, most states lack the budget, technical knowledge, or political will to implement climate policies effectively.

There is still very limited awareness among the general population, especially in rural areas. Access to climate finance both local and international remains low, and many local governments don’t even understand how to access available funding. Also, our disaster response systems are reactive, not preventive.

We wait until floods come before scrambling for shelter and relief materials. So, in summary: Nigeria has a roadmap, but the vehicle is moving too slowly.

What are the things that need to be done to curtail these effects?

To tackle climate change, we need a combination of policy action, public awareness, investment in green solutions, and strong political will.

Some urgent steps include:

Massive investment in renewable energy like solar and wind especially in off-grid areas to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and generators.

Support farmers through early warning systems, climate-smart seeds, irrigation systems, and training in sustainable practices.

Reforestation:

Planting trees across the country, especially in the North, to combat desertification and absorb carbon emissions. And strengthening urban planning:

Cities must improve drainage systems, stop building on flood plains, and enforce building codes. Climate change is not just a problem for government officials or environmental activists—it’s everyone’s problem.