Nigeria Not Suffering From Lack Of Cables, But Protection –Experts

Despite possessing one of Africa’s most extensive broadband infrastructures, Nigeria’s quest for universal connectivity is being sabotaged not by a shortage of cables, but by a critical failure to protect the ones already in the ground, industry experts have declared.

As the nation concludes 2025 with broadband penetration hovering at just over 50 per cent, significantly short of the 70 per cent target set by the National Broadband Plan, stakeholders are pointing to a crisis of daily destruction.

The problem, they argued, is not the availability of fibre, but its vulnerability to everything from road construction crews to organised theft. Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission paints a stark picture of the scale of the damage.

Between January and August 2025 alone, telecommunications operators recorded a staggering 19,384 fibre cut incidents, accompanied by 3,241 cases of equipment theft and thousands of instances where access to telecom sites was denied.

These disruptions crippled network reliability, forcing companies to spend fortunes on repairs and security rather than expansion.

According to analysts, “when a backbone is cut as frequently as ours, you are not just losing a cable but severing connectivity for banks, hospitals, and businesses, creating uncertainty that chills investment needed to reach the unconnected. “The threats to Nigeria’s fibre network are twofold.

On one hand, there is deliberate vandalism and theft, where cables are stolen for scrap value. On the other, there is widespread negligence during civil engineering projects.”

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps recently issued a stark warning to road construction companies, noting with grave concern the increasing incidents of damage to underground fibre-optic installations arising from negligence and failure to verify the presence of communication lines before excavation.

These acts, the Corps warned, had resulted in the disruption of internet services, banking operations, emergency communications, and government services, posing serious threats to public safety and national security.

In response, the federal government took a significant step in 2024 by classifying telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure, a move designed to empower law enforcement to treat vandalism as a serious national security offence. The impact extended beyond service interruption.

Industry body ALTON has consistently warned that the financial burden of fixing broken cables deters the massive capital investment required to expand into rural areas.

CEO of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, recently revealed that his company is now funding and deploying dedicated patrol teams to monitor fibre routes along major highways, highlighting the operational strain caused by constant physical surveillance. Compounding this are regulatory hurdles.

While 11 states have waived Right of Way fees entirely and 17 others have adopted the N145 per metre benchmark, infrastructure protection remains inconsistent.