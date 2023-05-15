Nigeria Not Obligated To Take $800m Loan –World Bank

The World Bank has said Nigeria is not obligated to take the $800m loan it has offered the country to cushion the effects of the possible removal of fuel subsidies.

The World Bank Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri said on Channels TV over the weekend that the fact that they had approved the facility for Nigeria and that the outgoing Muhammadu Buhari administration is disposed to taking the loan does not mean that the country is obligated to take the facility.

He stated that the incoming administration has a choice to make whether to take the facility or not. Chaudhuri said: “Our financing is always to the sovereign so a government takes a loan but the key thing about this facility is that until a government actually starts drawing down concessionary financing that we provide, the government can always opt-out, and can change.

So basically the fact that our board has approved it does not mean that Nigeria is now obligated to draw down.

“We hope that the in- coming government at this stage will think that this is an important part of the overall package, the compact that government and political leaders need to have with the Nigerian people saying: ‘Look we have to take this necessary step of removing subsidy but we would ensure that the recovered revenues will be used for the benefits of everyone and we would try to provide the immediate relief, trying to cushion the pain by providing targeted cash transfers’.

“Let me be clear, we certainly hope that the in- coming government, the National Assembly and the public at large will think that this is worth doing and financing is available.

“But I do want to make clear that the fact that our board has approved and the current government has decided that they would like to draw down, the incoming government, the national assembly, and the public at large have a choice that if everybody thinks that it is worth doing and it is drawn down, only then that it adds to Nigeria’s debt which I know is on everybody’s mind.”

The director said the facility will provide a means to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal. He stated that it is one of the financing platforms available to Nigeria; even as he noted that already Nigeria’s budget deficit has hit N10.7 trillion.

He said it would be advisable for Nigerians, including labour unions to accept that it is better to remove the petrol subsidy than for the subsidised petrol to be smuggled to neighbouring countries.

Chaudhuri said: “Nigeria’s fiscal situation particularly the huge budget deficit is the pointer why the decision of fuel subsidy should be made as soon as possible. This is why the World Bank is offering Nigeria an $800m loan to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.”