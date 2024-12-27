Nigeria Not Conspiring With France To Destabilise Niger With Lakurawa — FG

Share

The Federal Government yesterday debunked claims by the Niger Republic’s military leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, that Nigeria is collaborating with France to destabilise his country, using the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Lakurawa terrorists.

General Tchiani in a viral video on Christmas Day alleged that some top Lakurawa leaders arrested by his coun- try shared with Niger a plot by France to set up a camp in Gaba in Sokoto State.

He claimed that the French government signed the agreement with ISWAP on March 4. He said: “The forest would serve as an operational base for the terrorists and would be carrying out their heinous activities in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi.

“The terrorists confirmed to us that Nigerian leaders are aware of this plot.” The National Security Ad- viser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and erstwhile National Intel- ligence Agency (NIA) DirectorGeneral, Ahmed Rufa’a, were allegedly involved in the plot.

However, the Federal Gov- ernment rejected the allegations yesterday, describing them as “baseless” and “nonexistent”. In a statement, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, insisted that France is not sponsoring terrorist groups in Nigeria to destabilise Niger.

He said: “These claims exist solely in the realm of imagina- tion, as Nigeria has never en- gaged in any overt or covert alliance with France – or any other country – to sponsor ter- rorist attacks or destabilise the Niger Republic in the wake of the undemocratic change in the leadership of that country.

According to him, Presi- dent BolaTinubu as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Chairman has demonstrated exemplary leadership, keeping the doors of the sub-regional body open to re-engaging the Niger Republic despite the political situation in the country. Idris said: “Nigeria remains committed to fostering peace, harmony, and historic diplomatic ties with Niger.

“It is, therefore, absurd to suggest that Nigeria would conspire with any foreign power to undermine the peace and security of a neighbouring country.

“Neither the Nigerian government nor any of its officials has ever been involved in arming or supporting any terror group to attack Niger Republic. “No part of Nigeria has been ceded to any foreign power for subversive operations in the Niger Republic.

We reiterate our full support to senior Nigerian government officials for their untiring commitment to fostering peace and security between the government and the people of Nigeria and Niger and for their efforts towards stronger cooperation in the ECOWAS region. “Nigeria has a long-standing tradition of safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Unlike some nations, Nigeria has never permitted foreign powers to establish military bases on its soil. This demonstrates our commitment to national independence and regional leadership. “The accusation that Nigeria seeks to sabotage Niger’s pipelines and agriculture is both unfounded and counterproductive.

Nigeria has consistently supported Niger’s economic development through joint energy and infrastructure projects, such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the KanoMaradi Railway Project. “It is illogical to suggest that Nigeria would undermine initiatives it has actively promoted.

Share

Please follow and like us: