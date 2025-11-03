Nigeria Not A ‘Disgraced Country’ – Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has strongly condemned the planned foreign military intervention in Nigeria reportedly being considered by United States President, Donald Trump, describing it as an act of aggression against a sovereign nation.

In a statement shared on his social media handle on Monday, Sani said history would remember those who stood against foreign interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs, stressing that he wanted to be counted among those who “outrightly opposed, rejected and unreservedly condemned” any such act.

He said, “My country is not a ‘disgraced country’ and will never be a ‘disgraced country.’ Anyone who is proud of his mother who gave birth to him after months of labour in his ancestral land will not accept his land being called ‘disgraced.’”

The former lawmaker argued that Nigeria had never colonised, enslaved, or invaded any nation and therefore did not deserve to be disrespected.

“It’s a fact that my country has been facing security challenges in the last fifteen years. We welcome any support or assistance to our security forces that will help in crushing and annihilating terrorists in our country,” he said.

Sani urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to protect citizens and secure the nation, insisting that Nigeria remained the only homeland for its people.

“As a democrat, I respect but will never share the opinion of those who think otherwise and want history to register them as supporters of foreign aggression,” he added.