Nigeria: No Justice For Civilians Killed In Airstrikes – Human Rights Watch Alleges

Antecedents

Human Rights Watch has said Nigerian authorities have provided little information and no justice for a military airstrike on January 24, 2023, that killed 39 civilians and injured at least six others. The group said the government should ensure an urgent, independent, impartial, and transparent inquiry into the attack that took place in Kwatiri, a small settlement in Nasarawa State.

Almost six months after the incident, the Nigerian air force ad- mitted for the first time, in response to an inquiry from Human Rights Watch to carry out the airstrike. It said it was an air component of Operation Whirl Stroke, a joint military, police, and Department of State Security operation deployed in response to security problems in and around Nasarawa State.

The air force claimed it carried out the airstrike in response to “suspected terrorist” activities but provided no details. Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch, Anietie Ewang, said, “The military’s unacceptable delay in owning up to the killing and injuring dozens of civilians only compounds the tragedy of this shocking attack.

The Nigerian military should provide full accountability for their actions as well as financial compensation and livelihood assistance commensurate with the needs of the victims and their families.

Killings

“Since 2017, over 300 people are reported to have been killed by airstrikes that the Nigerian air force claimed were intended for bandits or members of the Islamist armed group Boko Haram, but instead hit civilians. On January 25, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule told Nigerian media that the airstrike, which hit a group of cattle herders in the settlement in Doma Local Government Area of the state, had been carried out by an unidentified drone.

“Between March 13 and 15, Human Rights Watch interviewed 12 people, including two survivors of the airstrike and seven family members of victims who were killed. Human Rights Watch also reviewed and verified eight photographs showing some of the bodies and on March 14 visited a mass grave where 31 bodies were buried.

“The photos showed about 17 bodies with deep perforating injuries and ghastly wounds. Human Rights Watch investigations, including interviews with victims who survived and family members of some of the deceased, revealed they were cattle herders and found no evidence that the targets of the airstrike had any link to bandit gangs or other armed groups.

“On May 3, Human Rights Watch wrote to the Nigerian chief of air staff, who oversees the air force, which carries out military air operations, and the chief of defence staff, who oversees all military units including the air force, to provide details of its findings and to request answers to specific questions about the airstrike.

Instances

“In a response on May 17, Air Commodore D. D. Pwajok, on behalf of the chief of air staff, acknowledged that the air force carried out the strike based “on credible intelligence and in synergy with other security forces and agencies in Nasarawa State.” The letter said that air force surveillance footage showed the movement of “suspected terrorists” who converged around “a truck suspected to be a logistics vehicle,” which arrived at the location at night and was determined to be a target for the airstrike.

“The letter did not respond to key questions, including how information regarding the suspected threat was considered and verified, whether efforts were made to investigate and verify the identity of those targeted, or if any assessment was carried out before the airstrike to avoid or mitigate civilian harm. The absence of details raises the question of whether the Air Force carried out the airstrike based on mere suspicion. The letter concluded that the Nigerian air force is committed to upholding human rights and is open to further deliberations on the issue.”

Human Rights Watch said those interviewed said about two weeks before the incident, officers of the Benue State Livestock Guards, who enforce the Benue State Anti-Open Grazing Law, seized over 1,000 cows from nomadic herders who were grazing cattle in Naka, Benue State, close to the Nasarawa State border. The law prohibits the movement of livestock on foot within the state.

Verdict on herders

The herders were fined 27 million naira (about US$58,000) after the livestock guards accused them of crossing into Benue State, in contravention of the law. “Three of the herders said that after they paid the fine, the livestock guards instructed the herders to move the cows by truck back to Nasarawa State to the area where the air strike took place.

“The first truck arrived in Kwatiri on January 24 around 7 p.m., shortly before the airstrike. “Two men from the community of cattle herders hit by the airstrike said that they rushed to the scene shortly after the explosion and found several bloodied bodies on the ground, but they had to leave quickly fearing more explosions.

“They returned the following morning to a devastating scene, where they counted 39 dead bodies scattered around and found 6 people with deep flesh and bone wounds. “The herders said they believe the airstrike intentionally targeted them in reprisal for grazing in Benue. “They contended that state authorities are hostile to Fulani herders, whom they call bandits and see as the instigators of a farmer- herder conflict in the area.

Erroneous strikes

“A January 26 Nigerian news report suggested that the airstrike was an erroneous military bombardment intended to neutralize bandits based on intelligence provided by security operatives in Benue State that turned out to be incorrect. “International and Nigerian media as well as Nigerian research organizations have reported that the Nigerian security forces have been implicated in several air operations, some erroneous, leading to the killing of citizens.

“Nigeria’s international partners, including the United States, should ensure that security cooperation programs do not enable or encourage serious human rights violations. They should increase transparency and centre their reporting and oversight mechanisms on compliance with human rights standards. “The Nigerian authorities should express their commitment to protecting the rights of citizens by conducting prompt and trans- parent investigations, publicizing findings, and taking steps toward justice and accountability.

“Foreign governments should support these efforts and also pressure the authorities to take steps to scrutinize their security operations and adopt necessary measures to avoid civilian harm,” Ewang said. Violent disputes over the use of natural resources between nomadic herders, mostly ethnic Fulani, and farmers have escalated in Nasarawa and other states in Nigeria’s Middle Belt and North- west region over the last decade.

Reprisals

The situation has evolved from spontaneous reprisal attacks to deadly planned attacks by militia groups on both sides that have led to deaths and displacement across the region. The violence and a host of other exacerbating factors have given rise to criminal groups popularly referred to as bandits who are associated with herder-allied militias.

Bandit gangs carry out killings, kidnapping for ransom, rape, and pilfering in the Northwest and Middle Belt regions. In 2017, the Benue State government, in response to the tensions, enacted the Benue State Anti-Open Grazing Law, which prohibits nomadic herding of cattle within the state. In 2022, the law, which was widely criticized, was amended to provide stiffer penalties for offenders. Security forces carry out land and air operations to counter the activities of bandits in several states across the Middle Belt and Northwest.

Notably in 2018, the Nigerian Ministry of Defence initiated Operation Whirl Stroke, comprising all military services, the police, and the state security department, to counter the activities of bandits in Nasarawa, Benue, Taraba, and Zamfara states. Also that year, the Nigerian air force created three rapid response wings in Nasarawa, Benue, and Taraba states to respond to security problems. The rapid response wing in Nasarawa is in Doma Local Government Authority (LGA).