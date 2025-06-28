Nigeria, Neighbours Rank Among World’s Poorest Nations By GDP Per Capita

Despite being Africa’s most populous nation and one of its largest economies, Nigeria remains among the world’s poorest countries in 2025 when measured by GDP per capita, according to newly released data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), visualised by Visual Capitalist.

Nigeria’s GDP per capita stands at just $800, placing it 15th on the global poverty index. It ranks alongside nations grappling with conflict and fragility, such as Somalia, Niger, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This low ranking highlights the country’s persistent income inequality, economic underperformance, and the fragile condition of West Africa’s broader development landscape.

Across the region, the economic picture remains bleak. Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Mali each report GDP per capita figures of $900, reflecting their limited industrial base and chronic underdevelopment. The Gambia and Chad fare marginally better, with per capita incomes of $1,000 and $1,100 respectively. Burkina Faso and Guinea follow closely with $1,100 and $1,900.

In a notable exception, Côte d’Ivoire appears to be making meaningful progress. With a GDP per capita of $2,900, it ties with India and ranks 50th globally. Ghana and Senegal also outperform much of the subregion, with GDP per capita figures of $2,500 and $1,800 respectively—driven by relatively diversified economies and more stable macroeconomic policies.

Nigeria’s continued placement among the world’s poorest economies, despite its vast oil, gas, and agricultural resources, underscores the urgent need for structural reforms. Years of policy inconsistency, corruption, inflation, and weak industrial output have stalled meaningful growth and widened the poverty gap. The manufacturing sector continues to underperform, while rising debt, unemployment, and fiscal inefficiencies erode the earning power of millions of citizens.

The broader Sub-Saharan Africa region remains the poorest globally, with an average GDP per capita of just $1,600. Of the 50 lowest-ranking countries worldwide, over 35 are located in Africa, reinforcing the continent’s disproportionate share of global poverty.

With global average GDP per capita now at $14,200, the disparity is glaring. As Nigeria and its neighbours contend with rapid population growth, weak infrastructure, and fragile institutions, the risk of further economic divergence from the rest of the world looms large.

Without urgent investment in education, healthcare, governance, and productivity-driven sectors, the hope for economic transformation across West Africa remains a distant dream.