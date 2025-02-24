Nigeria Needs Visa On Arrival To Boost Tourism, Foreign Investment

Share

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council ( PEBEC) has said the country needs an improved Visa on Arrival ( VoA) policy to boost tourism and foreign investment drive.

This disclosure was made on Monday in a release signed by the Director General of PEBEC, Zahrah Audu.

Audu noted that the Council would collaborate with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in ensuring that the security issues around the VOA policy are addressed.

She noted that the Federal government needs to strengthen the policy and make it attractive to both foreign tourists and investors.

According to her, “the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) wishes to address the recent concerns surrounding the Minister of Interior’s decision to cancel the Visa on Arrival (VOA) policy.

” We understand the anxiety this has caused among the foreign community and would like to assure all stakeholders that PEBEC is actively engaging with the Minister of Interior to find a solution.

” Our primary objective is to strengthen security around the VOA process while maintaining the policy, which has been instrumental in promoting tourism, trade, and investment in Nigeria.

“We believe that with collaboration and dialogue, we can address the security issues identified and achieve a secure and efficient VOA process that benefits all parties involved.

“PEBEC has a proven track record of driving reforms to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“We have implemented various initiatives to simplify procedures, reduce bottlenecks, and create a more conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

” We urge the foreign community to remain calm and confident in our ability to resolve this matter. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria remains an attractive destination for investors, tourists, and businesses alike”

