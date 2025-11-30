Nigeria Needs Vibrant Opposition – Metuh

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, has stressed the need for a vibrant opposition to sustain Nigeria’s democracy.

He added that he does not believe the country is heading toward a one-party system.

Metuh, who resigned from partisan politics three years ago, revealed that he will now make a political comeback on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Sunday at a thanksgiving service marking his 60th birthday, Metuh recounted how his former party abandoned him when he faced persecution by the APC after the PDP lost power in 2015.

“When I had problems, I did not see my party; I did not see the people I suffered for. I was in court with my family. But someone I had criticised so much reached out to me, President Tinubu. He sent the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to see me, comforted me, and did a lot for me. That was someone who was my political enemy,” he said.

Metuh affirmed his goodwill toward PDP, acknowledging his years of service, but emphasized that he has moved on.

He also highlighted the presence of credible leaders in the opposition, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and David Mark, who he said would prevent Nigeria from becoming a one-party state.

He disclosed that President Tinubu had invited him to join the APC several times in the past, but he initially refused.

“After he won the election, I went to see him. He called me to enter the party because he needed the kind of contributions I could make. Now that I’m back in politics, I want to help strengthen our democracy,” Metuh said.

Metuh further emphasized the importance of providing space for democratic growth, freedom of expression, and a strong opposition.

The thanksgiving service doubled as a political gathering, attended by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma; former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim; former governors Okezie Ikpeazu, Sam Egwu, and Ikedi Ohakim; Senator Victor Umeh; Tony Nwoye; and former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, who chaired the event.

Acknowledging Nigeria’s current challenges, Metuh pledged to contribute to national development and assist the federal government in delivering the dividends of democracy.

“I want to join hands in resolving the nation’s challenges as a patriotic Nigerian,” he said.