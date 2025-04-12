Nigeria Needs Urgent Education Reforms – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s education sector, stressing the need to educate and empower the Country’s teeming youth population.

Highlighting the numerous challenges facing educational institutions, the Speaker said tackling them is imperative.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the 10th House of Representatives to addressing these issues through legislative action.

Abbas made the remarks on Saturday at the 14th Convocation Ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja, where he was conferred with a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) (Honoris Causa).

Also honoured was the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, who received a Doctor of Humane Letters.

“Nigeria stands at a critical juncture where education reform is both necessary and urgent,” the Speaker said.

“Our country’s young population is full of potential, and we must equip them with the tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.”

He continued: “As Speaker and a lawmaker, I have prioritised collaboration with my colleagues in the National Assembly to promote reforms in our education sector – particularly in the university system.

“Our Universities face various challenges, including inadequate funding and infrastructure, a shortage of qualified personnel, curricular gaps, and the need for increased research and innovation.”

Abbas added that the 10th House is dedicated to enhancing education in Nigeria through comprehensive legislative efforts, including amending existing laws to advance technical and vocational education, noting that essential skills are not acquired solely in traditional universities.

He said this commitment has led to proposals for new institutions, such as polytechnics and entrepreneurship colleges, aimed at bridging the gap between education and employment.

“We also prioritise higher education by supporting initiatives like the National Students Loan Scheme, ensuring financial accessibility for deserving students,” he added.

Acknowledging that funding is vital, the Speaker said the House aims to bolster investment in University infrastructure and human capital development.

“Education reform involves improving lecturer welfare, preventing strikes that disrupt academic calendars, and modernising curricula to align with contemporary demands,” he said.

“As legislators, we will collaborate with the executive branch and stakeholders to uphold President Tinubu’s education agenda, ensuring that every Nigerian willing to learn is given the opportunity to succeed. This is a responsibility I take to heart, as both a product of the educational system and a steward of its future.”

The Speaker appreciated the Chancellor of NOUN, His Imperial Majesty, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II; the Vice-Chancellor, Olufemi Peters; members of the Governing Council and Senate; faculty and staff of NOUN for the honour, as well as Akinwumi Adesina, who delivered the convocation lecture on Friday.

“By awarding me the Honorary Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) (Honoris Causa) and the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (LHD) to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, you have recognised our individual contributions,” he said.

“This moment is especially poignant for me, given my dual identity as an academic and a public servant.”

While noting that he serves as the Speaker of the House, Abbas said, “I remain an academic at heart.”

He explained that his involvement in the convocation reminded him of the connection between public service and academia.

“Both pursuits are driven by a desire to improve society one through policy and governance, the other through knowledge,” he added.

“In my legislative role, I have found my scholarly background to be an asset,” the Speaker said.

“It has guided me in championing evidence-based policymaking and appreciating the transformative power of education.

“As Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, I bear the responsibility of steering lawmaking toward the improvement of our country, Nigeria. I have also kept one foot in the classroom, so to speak, by delivering convocation lectures and engaging with Universities.”

