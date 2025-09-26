Nigeria Needs Uninterrupted Power To Achieve Digital Transformation –Stan Ekeh

Founder and Chairman, Zinox Technologies, Dr Leo Stan Ekeh, has said that Nigeria requires uninterrupted power to achieve digital transformation in the 21st century. In his keynote address at the 2025 Institute of Change Management (ICM) Annual Conference in Lagos, Ekeh digital transformation requires abundant and uninterruptible energy, which is germane for infrastructural development, production and supply.

Ekeh, who was represented by the pioneer of the National I.T Policy of Nigeria, Mr Chris Uwaje, said: “We cannot wish change without prioritising and building abundant energy resources. Powersupply is the backbone of the future-of digitaltransformation.

“After all, Africans as the origin of humanity discovered the source of the energy we use today by striking two stones together to fire their destiny.

“Currently, the world is experiencing a multidimensional change – an overwhelming challenge presented by AI and exponentially supercharged at the speed of Quantumcomputing. Suddenly, the AI revolution is upon us.

“Whereas AI was first registered into human consciousness in 1956, at the Conference in Dortmund, USA, 69 years ago, but with the audacity to navigate and master change, those challenges can be turned into immense competitive opportunities and benefits at the speed of Data Sovereignty and innovative resource production and control.

“With the advent of AI, it is instructive to state that the next 25 years may not be kind to many families, corporate business, leadership and governance structures. And indeed, may rewrite the history of our collective existence – especially in Africa!”

According to him, the audacity of a well-crafted change mantra drives and delivers a clear vision, pillared on Innovative living space, creative education leveraging state-of-the art technologies, best-practice business models and strategic implementation processes that are resilient.

Ekeh said the changes must be designed to function with the abilities to disrupt the existing state of things – and leave memorable impacts as a signpost of historical reference. He said the audacity to sustain change must have the ability to respond to all human conditions by building a merit-first society/workforce of welltrusted energetic and resilient human resources – who must also be satisfactorily remunerated.

He said African leaders must inspire, motivate, and empower their workforce and networks to achieve exceptional results. In his opening remarks, the President of ICM Governing Council, Mr Nat Osewele, said change leaders need the power to influence not only their organisations but also the communities and economies they serve. Osewele noted that the conference is a launch pad for transformation. According to him, the transformations we initiate today will shape a more inclusive, adaptive and forward-looking society.