Nigeria Needs To Tackle 17m Housing Unit Deficit – Experts

Share

Experts have urged all levels of governments to address the housing deficit in the country amid complaints by citizens.

They also lamented that the country is facing a housing deficit of over 17 million units, driven by rapid urbanisation, population growth, and rising construction costs.

According to the experts, governments at all levels should provide incentives, an enabling environment, and also remove hurdles in acquiring land to make it easier to access funds from banks.

They stated last Friday during the presentation of a report by the Sixteenth Council in partnership with the Capital City Development Limited, titled: ‘The Nigeria Housing Report: The State and Future of Housing in Nigeria’.

Lagos

The stakeholders said the shortfall impacts cities like Lagos, where housing is scarce and costly and informal settlements like Makoko and Ajegunle have become common.

It stated that in Lagos alone, the deficit is around three million units, and many residents, especially in informal settlements, pay rent despite inadequate amenities such as clean water, sanitation and stable electricity.

According to the report, lack of affordable financing has pushed many Nigerians into informal housing markets, contributing to the expansion of slums and unregulated settlements.

Basic services

“A prime example is the Karimo District in Abuja, where thousands of residents live in makeshift homes that lack basic services like electricity, roads and sewage systems.

“Despite its proximity to key government areas and being a hub for traders, the District remains underserved and underdeveloped, trapping many residents in poverty.

Together, these challenges highlight the need for comprehensive reforms in both the housing finance system and the supply chain for construction materials.

Without addressing these structural issues, Nigeria’s housing deficit and the growth of informal settlement are likely to worsen.”

or the Federal Government to address these challenges, the report stated that there must be a comprehensive framework that focuses on key pillars that will drive housing development and the enablers that support these efforts.

“As Nigeria’s population continues to grow, the need for affordable housing becomes more urgent. Focusing on low-cost housing options is essential particularly for middle and low income populations.

Government subsidies, along with private sector financing mechanisms can help address the housing deficit by making homeownership more attainable for a broader segment of society. Public-Private-Partnership will play a critical role in scaling affordable housing projects. “Housing development must consider the long-term environmental impact of urban expansion.

Green infrastructure, energy-efficient building codes and sustainable materials will be key to ensuring that housing projects are not only affordable but also environmentally responsible. Developers should be incentivised to integrate renewable energy, efficient waste management, and climate-resilient designs to future-proof housing in Nigeria.

“The adoption of advanced construction methods and technology is crucial for meeting Nigeria’s housing demand. Technologies such as 3D printing prefabricated housing and digital property platforms can significantly reduce construction costs and timelines.

“By leveraging these technologies, developers can speed up project completion and improve the efficiency of connecting buyers with available properties.

“Additionally, PropTech platforms will streamline real estate transactions, bringing transparency and accessibility to the housing market. “Regulatory reforms are essential to addressing inefficiencies in Nigeria’s housing sector.

Streamlining land acquisition processes, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and promoting transparency will help unlock investment and development opportunities. Furthermore, increased collaboration with the private sector will drive innovation, attract investment, and bridge infrastructure financing gaps,” it said.

Keynote address

In his keynote address, the Executive Chairman of the Sixteenth Council, Brian Reuben, said for decades, Nigeria has grappled with a severe housing deficit, estimated at over 28 million units, with an annual requirement of at least 900,000 new homes just to keep pace with demand.

According to Reuben, what is delivered annually remains a fraction of this need, and the reality is stark: millions of Nigerians remain either homeless, living in substandard housing, or struggling under the weight of exorbitant rent prices.

He said: “Nigeria has had numerous housing policies, master plans, and government initiatives over the years, yet we remain stuck in the same cycle of unmet targets, abandoned projects, and unrealised dreams. Why, because our government has a history of not taking policy implementation seriously.

“We can either continue down the path of empty promises, abandoned projects, and rising housing poverty—or we can break the cycle, take matters into our own hands, and build a housing sector that works for all Nigerians.”

Unprecedented growth rate

On his part, the GMD/CEO Capital City Development Limited, Uche Kalu, who was represented by Rose Okpurhe, said Nigeria’s cities are growing at an unprecedented rate with urbanisation increasing by 4.3 per cent annually and that over 60 per cent of Nigerians will live in cities by 2050. Kalu said that means Nigeria is adding millions of new urban residents each year.

He said: “Urbanisation is often described as a sign of progress, but when growth outpaces planning, we end up with cities that are not built for the people who live in them.

“Places like Makoko in Lagos are prime examples of what happens when urban expansion is left unchecked. Makeshift homes on water, limited access to basic amenities, and families struggling to survive.

“The demand for housing far exceeds supply, with an estimated housing deficit of over 28 million units. Many new estates are built without proper roads, drainage, or reliable power supply, leaving residents to fend for themselves.

“Homeownership remains a distant dream for many, with land prices rising beyond the reach of middle-income earners. The problem isn’t that cities are growing, it’s that we aren’t keeping up with that growth in a structured and sustainable way. But if we rethink our approach, we can create cities that work for everyone.”

Challenges

Stephen Akintayo, Chairman of Gtext Homes, who was represented at the event by the Managing Director of the company, Farouq Usman, highlighted the challenges of the underdevelopment of the mortgage market in Nigeria. He said it is nearly impossible for low-income earners to access homeownership through mortgage financing.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Property and Facilities International Limited, MKO Balogun, said the Federal Government should adopt the housing scheme model used by the former Minister of Works and Housing in addressing the challenges in the sector.

Maryjane Eze, the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman of the Sixteen Council, noted that the programme was organised to consider housing issues in Nigeria, sustainability and solution.

“After this event we will send a communique to the governments at different levels. We are not just here to dialogue but to also send our resolution to them for possible implementation.”

A participant, Bolaji Ajala, who is a realtor and works at Key Bridge Homes Limited, expressed delight with the programme and commended the organisers.

According to her: “I was able to gain an insight towards what the bottlenecks are in having affordable homes across Nigeria. It’s great to learn about the things that need to be done to make homes available to the middle class and low class in Nigeria, I think that is where we have a major deficit.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

