Nigeria Needs To Revive Moribund Pipeline Infrastructure – Rainoil GMD

The Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, has emphasized the urgent need for the revival of Nigeria’s moribund pipeline infrastructure and the adoption of fair pricing mechanisms to drive sustainable growth in the nation’s energy sector.

Ogbechie made the call while speaking at a Mid/Downstream Transformation Debate at the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja, according to a statement issued on Thursday. The theme of the debate was “Driving Domestic Value: Transforming Downstream Markets and Refining.”

Proffering solutions to long-standing challenges in the sector, Ogbechie, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s energy industry, highlighted the importance of robust pipeline systems in linking supply to demand, promoting industrial growth, and ensuring energy security.

He stressed that pipeline vandalism and product theft must be tackled through intelligence-driven monitoring and stronger legal frameworks.

Ogbechie noted that Nigeria has moved away from an era when fuel scarcity was a recurring national crisis, largely caused by non-functional refineries and total dependence on imported petroleum products. For many years, he said, the country’s four state-owned refineries were largely dormant, forcing Africa’s largest oil producer to rely almost entirely on imports to meet domestic fuel demand.

“Thankfully, in the last two years, we have been privileged to witness the advent of the Dangote Refinery, which has been a blessing to the country and a game changer for the industry,” he said.

He observed that the downstream sector is currently undergoing significant disruption as it adjusts to a new operating reality. While acknowledging the value added by the Dangote Refinery, Ogbechie stressed that sustainable progress would depend on cooperation rather than competition between local refiners and downstream marketers.

“If oil is being produced locally, it is important that everyone prioritises what is produced locally,” he said, adding that equity, transparency, and fairness must guide pricing decisions in the evolving market structure.

Ogbechie cautioned that unpredictable or inequitable pricing could distort the market and destroy value rather than create it. He emphasized that pricing must be fair to all stakeholders, including consumers, and predictable enough to allow operators to plan and invest with confidence.

Beyond pricing, he identified product distribution as a major source of inefficiency and value erosion in the downstream sector. Ogbechie criticised Nigeria’s heavy reliance on road transportation for fuel distribution, describing it as economically unsustainable and damaging to national infrastructure.

“It does not make sense to move petroleum products from Lagos to Sokoto by truck over a distance of more than 1,000 kilometres,” he said, noting that long-distance trucking increases costs, damages roads, and creates avoidable safety risks.

He reminded stakeholders that Nigeria already possesses an extensive network of pipelines linking refineries and major cities across the country, including routes from Port Harcourt to Aba, Enugu and Makurdi; Kaduna to Jos, Gombe, Yola and Kano; and Warri to Benin and other inland locations.

“This country is wired underground through pipelines. Some of us were privileged to see these pipelines work. We need to go back to it,” Ogbechie said, calling for renewed investment and operational focus on pipeline transportation to reduce dependence on trucks.

On regulation, Ogbechie expressed support for the stance of the industry regulator, Engineer Saidu Mohammed, who had earlier pledged to be “fair but firm.”

He argued that as the downstream market increasingly assumes an oligopolistic structure, the regulator must serve as a strong, impartial referee to ensure balance and protect industry value.