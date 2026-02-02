Nigeria Needs To Move From Oil To Agriculture As New Economic Pathway – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has called for a shift in Nigeria’s economic direction from oil dependence to agriculture-driven development.

Adebayo, in a statement, said the country’s future prosperity lies in farming, education and strong local communities.

He said Nigeria’s political and economic challenges could only be addressed by changing the quality and motivation of leadership and refocusing national priorities on productive sectors rooted in the communities.

Adebayo said, “The way to change politics is to change politicians. We must go back to our communities and bring forward patriots who love their people, fear God and are not driven by power, money or glory.”

He said Nigeria needed nationalists rather than ethnic or religious loyalists, insisting that every Nigerian — whether born a prince or a farmer — possessed innate greatness that could be unlocked through service to their community.

Adebayo also emphasised the central role of education and agriculture in national development, rejecting the idea of “private schools” and describing all centres of learning as public goods.

“There is nothing called a private school. Anywhere knowledge is taught is a public place,” he said, while praising the contributions of missionaries and traditional institutions to Nigeria’s educational history.

He revealed that he had contributed to the completion of a school project in the area and had earlier supported efforts to establish a university in Demsa, particularly advocating for a strong faculty of agriculture.

Drawing from his international experience, Adebayo noted that countries such as Argentina and Brazil generated massive revenue from cattle and soybean farming — far exceeding Nigeria’s oil earnings — despite Nigeria having more fertile land.

“When we are in government, we shall build universities. But for now, we must help communities build their own.”

He concluded by urging Nigerians to raise a new generation free from bias and resentment, committed to rebuilding the country through honest work, unity and service.

“This generation will not be a wasted generation. It will be a generation of recovery.”