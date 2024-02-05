Nigeria Needs Third Force, Counter-Terrorism Agency To Tackle Insecurity – Expert

…Says Nigerian schools are now potential recruiting grounds

A counter-terrorism expert in the United Kingdom, Dr Joseph Sunny Ifedimma has advised the Federal Government to set up a third force and establish a counter-terrorism agency to effectively tackle the growing insurgency and other criminalities including banditry and kidnapping.

Ifedimma, who was a one-time private adviser to the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Late Gen. Andrew Azazi gave the advice in an interview with New Telegraph in Abuja on Monday.

“There is an urgent need to usher in the Third Force as recommended by the UN Charter, which must be devoid of the military and police. This is the right time for the establishment of President Tinubu’s own Counterterrorism Agency or Commission., which will presidentially dictate the direction and pace in terrorism and allied matters”, he advised.

He said “It is no longer news that terrorism is on the increase, but it has also increased in brutality and lethality, thereby producing more casualties than ever in the history of Nigeria. The enormity, frequency, and sheer scale of these upscale attacks at short intervals eclipsed anything previously seen in terrorism in Nigeria. Within a space of two weeks, a few of our traditional rulers, at least 5 of them had been murdered by armed militants, specifically in the Southwest of Nigeria alone.

According to him, “While there is no magical formula to solving the problems of terror conglomerates and allied critical criminals in Nigeria, there are actions that can be taken to improve the situation and protect people all over Nigeria. Some of these actions are already in the Nigerian Armed Forces action packages but all options have not been fully exhausted.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies must act in total synergy and professionalism to achieve a stable and hopeful future because this is achievable.

“Nigeria needs to equally re-assess the herculean tasks and difficulties in fighting an enemy that cannot be distinguished from the local communities, who come out to fight, attack, maim, and kill us, and still quickly blend with the same crowd.

‘His fighting environment is amenable to him, as he doesn’t have a returnable address and, therefore cannot be traced to any fixed residence. This is where to professionally balance ‘Carefrontation and Confrontation’ to effectively achieve a swift operational social intercourse”

Dr. Ifedimma noted that Nigerian schools are fast becoming fertile grounds for the recruitment of terrorists said “Recently, there was a clarion call for 300 suicide volunteers by a major terrorist organization, and 630 volunteers showed up, an excess of 330 begging to sign in as deadly proxies willingly.

“Surprisingly, most of these volunteers responded from our schools, colleges and universities So gradually, these criminal sponsors and human vendors are gradually creeping into our institutions to brainwash and conscript our children for terrorism and allied critical crimes.

“Not too long ago, I strayed into these video clips showing children between the ages of 7 to 9 years, being drilled through Suicide Orientation. As a parent, I was visibly disturbed and disoriented, because these children were at the wrong place at the wrong time, especially at a time their contemporaries were in schools or moral instructing centres.

“Nigeria needs a tough, tall, and radical approach to penetrate our schools and rescue our youths who invertedly had already prostrated to these terror recruits.

“This is very much in line with President Tinubu’s statement on Tuesday, 16th of January, 2024, where he disclosed plans of his administration to combat rising insecurity in its various forms including kidnapping and banditry, with massive and aggressive education of the youths’ population”.

He said “Our relegated intelligence needs to be brought back to the frontline to keep our terrorists at the planning stage perpetually. Time-prone intelligence must be generously pursued and funded.

“I believe our professional Intelligence agencies are doing a very good job, but firm consolidation be shown by completely taking intelligence to the frontline, from where it was relegated.

He also insisted that there was the need for a special adviser on counter-terrorism to the president, saying, “As counter-terrorism operations are becoming too costly, deadly and endless, we need to reactivate and bring back the dormant office of the Special Adviser to the President on Counter terrorism to the frontline.

“Suffice me to say that this office was originally planned to be our counter-terrorism policy focal point, the audacious voice of the President, the government, and the foreign face of Nigeria abroad on counter-terrorism and allied critical crime matters.

“Let us lessen the existing insecurity burdens on the President by reactivating this office once again”.