Nigeria Needs Sustainable, Secure Energy To Reshape Its Future – Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc has emphasised the urgent need for Nigeria to adopt a sustainable, secure, and inclusive energy system as a pathway to transforming the nation’s fortunes and securing its future.

Speaking at the ongoing 2025 Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Samson Ezugworie, said the country must embrace system-wide transformation to meet both domestic energy needs and global calls for decarbonisation.

Ezugworie, who represented Seplat Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown, said the transition to cleaner energy sources presents not just a climate obligation but also a significant economic opportunity for Nigeria.

“We are living through a time of profound transition a global shift away from fossil fuels toward cleaner, more inclusive energy systems. For Nigeria, this is not just a climate imperative. It is an economic one. An opportunity to reshape our future with energy that is sustainable, secure, and shared by all,” he said.

Themed “Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy,” the conference brought together regulators, operators across the oil and gas value chain, financiers, stakeholders, and industry observers.

Ezugworie noted that millions of Nigerians still lack access to reliable electricity, with many relying on polluting fuels for cooking and transport a worrying reality considering Nigeria’s abundant natural resources, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit.

“Nigeria stands at a pivotal moment caught between the urgent need to meet growing domestic energy demand and the equally pressing global call for a low-carbon future,” he said.

To build a truly sustainable energy system, he argued, the country must see energy not as a singular challenge, but as a system requiring transformation on multiple fronts.

“Technology gives us the tools to imagine and implement new energy models from off-grid solar to smart grids, from clean cooking to digital monitoring. But it must be accessible, scalable, and locally adapted,” he added.

He described supply chains as the “invisible threads” linking innovation to real-world impact and stressed the need for resilient and transparent networks that can serve both urban centres and rural areas effectively.

He also underscored the importance of Nigeria’s human resources, calling people the nation’s greatest energy asset.

“If we fail to train, empower, and include our engineers, entrepreneurs, and communities, we will fall short of our ambitions,” he said.

On the policy front, Ezugworie noted that bold, consistent, and people-focused frameworks are essential to unlocking investment and driving innovation in the energy sector.

“We are not starting from scratch. There is momentum. There are technologies already being deployed, communities being electrified, and new industries emerging. But progress remains uneven, and too many are still left behind,” he said.

He called on stakeholders to align efforts across sectors and regions, and to ask the tough but essential questions:How do we ensure a just energy transition?, How do we make access affordable, reliable, and inclusive?, How do we design energy systems that serve everyone from rural villages to industrial hubs?

The statement added that the 2025 edition of SPE NAICE provided a dynamic platform for knowledge-sharing, technical collaboration, and strategic foresight, featuring: Two high-level leadership panel sessions, Over 80 exhibiting companies, and Multiple technical tracks focused on gas monetization, pipeline reliability, infrastructure optimisation, and digital transformation.

Special attention was given to national priorities such as asset divestment, local capacity development, and environmental stewardship.