‘Nigeria Needs Structural Reforms To Tackle Fiscal Deficit’

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have warned that Nigeria’s fiscal deficit may worsen unless the country embarks on structural reforms to boost oil production, expand its non-oil tax base, and curb recurrent spending.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the fiscal scorecard for the nine months ended September 2024, recently released by the Federal Government. According to the analysts, the published data shows that: “The FG is still struggling to raise revenues, debt service is eating up the bulk of resources, and capital spending—the engine for long-term growth—remains the weakest link.”

“What was billed as a bold N28.77 trillion revenue plan for 2024 is unravelling in execution, with just N14.55 trillion actually collected by September, far short of the N19.41 trillion prorated target,” they added. Attributing the shortfall to a significant decline in projected oil revenues, the analysts said: “The budget had banked on N8.18 trillion in oil revenues for the year, translating to N6.13 trillion by Q3.

But actual inflows were only N4.64 trillion, undershooting the target by 24 per cent. In Q1, receipts came in at N1.39 trillion, slipped to N1.33 trillion in Q2, before improving to N1.92 trillion in Q3. “Still, the cumulative gap reflects persistent structural challenges—production bottlenecks, theft, pipeline downtime, and compliance with OPEC+ caps.”

Further commenting on the data, the analysts said: “Non-oil revenues tried to hold the fort. Against a prorated budget of N2.68 trillion by September, actual collections amounted to N3.66 trillion, overshooting target by 37 per cent.

“Company income tax led the charge, delivering N1.93 trillion against N1.10 trillion projected, with N456.72 billion in Q1, N727.34 billion in Q2, and N743.62 billion in Q3. VAT receipts, another bright spot, totalled N605 billion by Q3 compared to N384 billion budgeted, supported by improved compliance and inflation-boosted nominal consumption.

“Customs duties also kept pace, hitting N986 billion, slightly above the N965 billion target. Independent revenues proved to be a fiscal lifeline. By September, government-owned enterprises had remitted N2.79 trillion, smashing the N2.02 trillion target by 38 per cent. Quarterly inflows jumped from N319 billion in Q1 to N1.31 trillion in Q2 before moderating to N1.10 trillion in Q3.

“However, other revenue sources underwhelmed. Signature bonuses brought in N196.35 billion compared to the N188.6 billion target, while stamp duty raised just N23 billion over nine months, falling short of its N18.3 billion quarterly trajectory.

Crucially, the much-hyped windfall tax and FX gains, projected at N6.28 trillion for the year, yielded absolutely nothing by September, exposing the risks of overoptimistic assumptions in the budget.” In addition, the analysts pointed out that the data confirms that the country is still spending, “much more than it earns.”

Specifically, they said: “The Federal Government spent N21.87 trillion in nine months, shy of the N24.34 trillion prorated budget but still far above revenues. Recurrent spending dominated, with N14.65 trillion consumed, almost in line with the N14.66 trillion budget.

Personnel costs absorbed N3.54 trillion, while overheads for MDAs and GOEs took another N921 billion combined. Pensions under the Consolidated Revenue Fund added N336 billion. “But the real sinkhole is debt service. Nigeria spent N8.93 trillion on debt servicing by September, overshooting the N6.20 trillion projection by a staggering 44 per cent. Domestic debt service gulped N4.39 trillion, while foreign debt obligations cost N4.55 trillion.

This implies that more than 61 per cent of total revenues was for debt service in the period.” Thus, concluding the report, the analysts said: “Nigeria’s fiscal framework, as of September 2024, shows an economy caught in a vicious cycle: oil dependence remains shaky, non-oil revenues are improving but insufficient, expenditure is skewed towards consumption, and borrowing is both heavy and expensive.

“Without structural reforms to boost oil production, expand the non-oil tax base, and rein in recurrent spending, the fiscal deficit will only deepen. The macroeconomic implications are unambiguous. First, the dominance of debt servicing in expenditure means Nigeria is effectively working for its creditors, not for growth.

With interest payments swallowing more than 60% of revenues, fiscal flexibility is virtually nonexistent. Also, the over-reliance on the domestic debt market has pushed yields higher, crowding out private sector borrowers.”