Nigeria Needs Stronger Institutions To Deepen Democracy –Deputy Speaker

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu yesterday advocated for stronger institutions to enhance democratic governance. The Committee on Constitution Review chairman made the call at the committee’s consultation meeting with political parties in Abuja.

According to him, the country needs stronger institutions that will not only permit democracy but also actively enable it. Kalu said: “The Constitution is not just a legal document but a social contract that must restore confidence and protect the people at all times, so we need strong institutions that do not permit democracy but actively enable it.”

The deputy speaker, while recalling Nigeria’s democratic trajectory, said it had been 26 years of uninterrupted democracy with inherent constitutional lapses.